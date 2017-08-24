News By Tag
Perle observes Marine Industry embracing the IoT
Industrial Hardware supplied by Perle Systems enables reliable global growth
With no slowdown of population growth in sight, and consumerism on the rise, 90% of international trade is dependent on seaborne activities. Strict standards and certifications have always governed equipment that is used in subsea, topside, onshore or hazardous locations.
"Perle designs industrial hardware in strict accordance with these globally accepted standards", comments John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems. "We are seeing more and more of our Maritime customers embracing the IoT for navigation, communication and systems maintenance. All of these applications require large amounts of data connectivity and monitoring."
Perle has a continuously growing number of Marine companies using its IoT hardware for device connectivity. Mullglen use Perle Media Converters to remove EMI from sonar data transmission. Aker Solutions use Device Servers for high data throughput in offshore oil platforms. Subsea7 use Terminal Servers to provide precise GPS positioning information.
For more information and a sample list of Marine customers visit Perle's website
