Perle observes Marine Industry embracing the IoT

-- The Marine Industry has always been the world's backbone, enabling economic development by shipping, fishing, drilling and transporting goods across our vast oceans.With no slowdown of population growth in sight, and consumerism on the rise, 90% of international trade is dependent on seaborne activities. Strict standards and certifications have always governed equipment that is used in subsea, topside, onshore or hazardous locations.", comments John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems. "Perle has a continuously growing number of Marine companies using its IoT hardware for device connectivity. Mullglen use Perle Media Converters to remove EMI from sonar data transmission. Aker Solutions use Device Servers for high data throughput in offshore oil platforms. Subsea7 use Terminal Servers to provide precise GPS positioning information.For more information and a sample list of Marine customers visit Perle's website ( https://www.perle.com/ applications_ solutions/marine/ ).