News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
'Robin,' 'The Joker' Co-Creator Jerry Robinson Selected for Wizard World Hall of Legends
Son Jens Robinson to Accept Honor on Behalf of the Late Artist At Wizard World Comic Con Madison, September 22 as Sixth Recipient
A 2004 Comic Book Hall of Fame enshrinee, Robinson (1922-2011) began work on "Batman" as an inker and letterer in 1939, when the comic was in its infancy, and is widely credited with co-creating the two iconic characters, along with "Alfred" the butler and the villain "Two-Face." He later formed a studio with Mort Meskin to work on the "Black Terror" and other characters, before exploring other cartooning genres. Robinson's other comics creations include Atoman, London and Jet Scott (with writer Sheldon Stark). In his multi-dimensional career, Robinson drew theatre illustrations for Playbill magazine on Broadway and created award-winning socio-political panels ("Still Life" and "Life With Robinson") and comic strips ("Flubs & Fluffs," for two decades in the New York News).
Robinson was a staunch advocate for artists, most notably on behalf of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in their rights struggle with DC over "Superman." On Capitol Hill he supported legislation benefitting the creative community, and worked with human rights organizations to focus attention on oppressed political cartoonists abroad. He founded the agency Cartoonists & Writers Syndicate, now affiliated with the New York Times Syndicate and known as CartoonArts International. On his many travels to the former Soviet Union he brought royalty payments to artists whose work he helped to get published.
Robinson's memoir, "Jerry and the Joker: Adventures and Comic Art," was published posthumously in August 2017 by Dark Horse.
Jerry was President of the National Cartoonists Society and the American Association of Editorial Cartoonists, the only person to have served in both positions. He was a Trustee of the International Museum of Cartoon Art in New York and Florida. Robinson's is widely recognized for his groundbreaking work on behalf of the art form as a collector of original art, historian (including The Comics) and curator (the first major comics exhibit at the Kennedy Center in Washington and at a Madison Avenue fine arts gallery).
"Jerry Robinson is a pioneer in the comics world, in every sense of the word," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President and CEO. "The characters he created were integral in one of the most significant comics of all time, 'Batman,' which has stood the test of time. We are pleased that Jens will be able to accept the Wizard World Hall of Legends in his honor in Madison."
"I am touched and deeply honored to come to Madison to accept this tremendous honor on my father's behalf," said Jens Robinson.
Robinson joins Rob Liefeld, creator of the popular Cable, Deadpool, X-Force and Youngblood franchises, Trina Robbins, the first woman to draw "Wonder Woman," Jeff Smith, creator of the famed comic book series Bone, Mike Grell, "Green Lantern" artist and Guy Gilchrist, "Nancy" artist, as previous Wizard World Hall of Legends honorees.
The Wizard World Hall of Legends initiative, which will honor one or more figures from the comics world at each convention, is one in a series of enhancements that Wizard World is making in the comics area. Artist Alley in Madison features a standout lineup of creators, including Gilchrist, Jeremy Clark ("Grimm Fairy Tales Genesis: Heroes Reborn," "Day of the Dead"), Dirk Manning ("Tales of Mr. Rhee," "Nightmare World"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Bob Camp ("Ren & Stimp"), Tom Cook ("Smurfs," "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe"), Mike Toth ("Tarzan," "Aladdin"), Rob Schamberger (WWE artist), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,"
Comics creators at Wizard World Comic Cons are engaging with fans more than ever. The Creative Stage, active throughout every show, provides attendees additional opportunities to interact with artists and writers, with demonstrations, interactive Q&As, informative discussions, art raffles and auctions, learn-to-draw instruction and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Madison show hours are Friday, September 22, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Madison is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Madison, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse