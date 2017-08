'Robin,' 'The Joker' Co-Creator Jerry Robinson Selected for Wizard World Hall of Legends

Son Jens Robinson to Accept Honor on Behalf of the Late Artist At Wizard World Comic Con Madison, September 22 as Sixth Recipient

--, best known as the co-creator of all-time great characters "Robin" and "The Joker" for DC Comics' "Batman" line, will be honored as the sixth honoree in the, an initiative to celebrate the artists, writers and insiders who built the industry and continued the traditions. Robinson's son,, will accept the award on behalf of his late father at a ceremony at Wizard World Comic Con Madison on Friday, September 22, at 7 p.m. on the main entertainment stage at the Alliant Energy Center.A 2004 Comic Book Hall of Fame enshrinee, Robinson (1922-2011) began work on "Batman" as an inker and letterer in 1939, when the comic was in its infancy, and is widely credited with co-creating the two iconic characters, along with "Alfred" the butler and the villain "Two-Face." He later formed a studio with Mort Meskin to work on the "Black Terror" and other characters, before exploring other cartooning genres. Robinson's other comics creations include Atoman, London and Jet Scott (with writer Sheldon Stark). In his multi-dimensional career, Robinson drew theatre illustrations formagazine on Broadway and created award-winning socio-political panels ("Still Life" and "Life With Robinson") and comic strips ("Flubs & Fluffs," for two decades in the).Robinson was a staunch advocate for artists, most notably on behalf of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in their rights struggle with DC over "Superman." On Capitol Hill he supported legislation benefitting the creative community, and worked with human rights organizations to focus attention on oppressed political cartoonists abroad. He founded the agency Cartoonists & Writers Syndicate, now affiliated with the New York Times Syndicate and known as CartoonArts International. On his many travels to the former Soviet Union he brought royalty payments to artists whose work he helped to get published.Robinson's memoir, "Jerry and the Joker: Adventures and Comic Art," was published posthumously in August 2017 by Dark Horse.Jerry was President of the National Cartoonists Society and the American Association of Editorial Cartoonists, the only person to have served in both positions. He was a Trustee of the International Museum of Cartoon Art in New York and Florida. Robinson's is widely recognized for his groundbreaking work on behalf of the art form as a collector of original art, historian (including) and curator (the first major comics exhibit at the Kennedy Center in Washington and at a Madison Avenue fine arts gallery)."Jerry Robinson is a pioneer in the comics world, in every sense of the word," said, Wizard World President and CEO. "The characters he created were integral in one of the most significant comics of all time, 'Batman,' which has stood the test of time. We are pleased that Jens will be able to accept the Wizard World Hall of Legends in his honor in Madison.""I am touched and deeply honored to come to Madison to accept this tremendous honor on my father's behalf," said Jens Robinson.Robinson joins, creator of the popularandfranchises,, the first woman to draw "Wonder Woman,", creator of the famed comic book series, "Green Lantern" artist and, "Nancy" artist, as previous Wizard World Hall of Legends honorees.The Wizard World Hall of Legends initiative, which will honor one or more figures from the comics world at each convention, is one in a series of enhancements that Wizard World is making in the comics area. Artist Alley in Madison features a standout lineup of creators, including Gilchrist,("Grimm Fairy Tales Genesis: Heroes Reborn," "Day of the Dead"),("Tales of Mr. Rhee," "Nightmare World"),("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"),("Ren & Stimp"),("Smurfs," "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe"),("Tarzan," "Aladdin"),(WWE artist),("Spider-Man,""Iron Man"),("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown") and many others.Comics creators at Wizard World Comic Cons are engaging with fans more than ever. The Creative Stage, active throughout every show, provides attendees additional opportunities to interact with artists and writers, with demonstrations, interactive Q&As, informative discussions, art raffles and auctions, learn-to-draw instruction and more.Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 12th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Madison show hours are Friday, September 22, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.Wizard World Comic Con Madison is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.For more on the 2017 Wizard World Madison, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/ comiccon/madison