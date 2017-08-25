News By Tag
Local Who is Jay? Mental Health Story Published in Book
Hank and Susan Ashby, former Ormond Beach residents, co-founders of Jay's Hope, and mental health advocates, now have their story published in a new book to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.
On August 23, 2017 Skookum Hill Publishing released the compilation ebook, The i'Mpossible Project Lemonade Stand. Critics describe the book as a Chicken Soup for the Soul for the new Millenium. Author, actor and international speaker Josh Rivedal, curated and edited the book. Hank and Susan authored their story, Who is Jay, which is one of the twenty stories written for this book.
"Storytelling is the beginning of every great movement," says author Rivedal. "I started telling my story to help others with mental health issues and suicide. But there is so much gratification in helping others tell their story. Some of the topics inside this book are not ones typically found in an inspirational-
"It is our hope that our Who is Jay story will help all the Jays in this world who are impacted by mental health challenges" says Ashby (visit www.whoisjay.org for more information)
Hank and Susan met Josh in May 2017, when he was one of the featured presenters at the SMA Foundation's 2nd Annual Who is Jay? Mental Health Symposium in Daytona Beach, Florida. The majority of the funding for the symposium was provided by the Jay's Hope Fund, founded by Hank and Susan, and managed by the SMA Foundation.
"We're so excited to see the story of Jay, and the Ashbys' advocacy growing and reaching further, beyond our own small community," said Jennifer Secor, Executive Director of the SMA Foundation. "The publication of the book comes at a good time, as the SMA Foundation is gearing up for its annual fall fundraiser to support the Jay's Hope Fund."
Each year the SMA Foundation sells "Bouquets of Hope," beautiful fall colored arrangements created by Flamingo Florist in Daytona Beach. The net proceeds go into the fund to support mental health awareness and education events. Hank and Susan are very involved in the project, including hand delivering many of the arrangements.
The I'Mpossible Project: Lemonade Stand is/will be available at Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Books a Million and other major retailers: www.iampossibleproject.com/
More information about the SMA Foundation can be found online at http://www.smafoundation.com/
About SMA Behavioral
SMA Behavioral Healthcare has been serving the northeast Florida community with mental health and drug treatment services for over 50 years. SMA provides more than 35 mental health and substance abuse programs, providing prevention, diversion, intervention, and treatment services, delivered to diverse client populations Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.
SMA Behavioral Healthcare's mission is to deliver exceptional and comprehensive behavioral healthcare to individuals and families in our community. SMA's vision is of a community where addiction and mental illness are treated promptly, comprehensively and with respect for all. Contact SMA at 800-539-4228 or online at http://www.smabehavioral.org/
