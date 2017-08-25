 
News By Tag
* SMA Foundation
* Mental Health
* Who Is Jay?
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Local Who is Jay? Mental Health Story Published in Book

 
 
Hank & Susan Ashby
Hank & Susan Ashby
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* SMA Foundation
* Mental Health
* Who Is Jay?

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Daytona Beach - Florida - US

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation (the SMA Foundation) is proud to announce that the story behind its Who is Jay? mental health awareness campaign has now been published in a new book.

Hank and Susan Ashby, former Ormond Beach residents, co-founders of Jay's Hope, and mental health advocates, now have their story published in a new book to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

On August 23, 2017 Skookum Hill Publishing released the compilation ebook, The i'Mpossible Project Lemonade Stand. Critics describe the book as a Chicken Soup for the Soul for the new Millenium. Author, actor and international speaker Josh Rivedal, curated and edited the book. Hank and Susan authored their story, Who is Jay, which is one of the twenty stories written for this book.

"Storytelling is the beginning of every great movement," says author Rivedal. "I started telling my story to help others with mental health issues and suicide. But there is so much gratification in helping others tell their story. Some of the topics inside this book are not ones typically found in an inspirational-style book: alcoholism, assault, the loss of a child and more. Yet each story displays its own beauty and with each the author uncovers a piece of themselves, showing us a moment in their lives where they've overcome a tremendous obstacle, transformed or changed for the better – and by doing so they allow us to peel back and examine a layer of our own soul."

"It is our hope that our Who is Jay story will help all the Jays in this world who are impacted by mental health challenges" says Ashby (visit www.whoisjay.org for more information).

Hank and Susan met Josh in May 2017, when he was one of the featured presenters at the SMA Foundation's 2nd Annual Who is Jay? Mental Health Symposium in Daytona Beach, Florida.  The majority of the funding for the symposium was provided by the Jay's Hope Fund, founded by Hank and Susan, and managed by the SMA Foundation.

"We're so excited to see the story of Jay, and the Ashbys' advocacy growing and reaching further, beyond our own small community," said Jennifer Secor, Executive Director of the SMA Foundation. "The publication of the book comes at a good time, as the SMA Foundation is gearing up for its annual fall fundraiser to support the Jay's Hope Fund."

Each year the SMA Foundation sells "Bouquets of Hope," beautiful fall colored arrangements created by Flamingo Florist in Daytona Beach. The net proceeds go into the fund to support mental health awareness and education events.  Hank and Susan are very involved in the project, including hand delivering many of the arrangements.

The I'Mpossible Project: Lemonade Stand is/will be available at Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, Books a Million and other major retailers: www.iampossibleproject.com/lemonade www.iampossibleproject.com/preorder

More information about the SMA Foundation can be found online at http://www.smafoundation.com/, or https://www.facebook.com/StewartMarchmanActFoundation.  For more information about the Who is Jay? mental health awareness campaign, visit www.whoisjay.org.

# # #

About Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation

Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation is a 501(c)3 corporation and is eligible for tax-exempt contributions by the US Internal Revenue Service. They accept cash donations, stocks and securities, as well as land and property. They can be found online at http://www.smafoundation.com or reached via telephone at 386-254-1136.

Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation was founded by Jim Foster at the request of Hal Marchman in 1997. The volunteer board of directors is comprised of leading professionals, business leaders, and citizens from the Volusia/Flagler area. The Foundation's sole mission is to build resources, public awareness, and research to support the programs of Stewart-Marchman-Act Behavioral Healthcare, the leading non-profit behavioral healthcare organization in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties

About SMA Behavioral

SMA Behavioral Healthcare has been serving the northeast Florida community with mental health and drug treatment services for over 50 years.  SMA provides more than 35 mental health and substance abuse programs, providing prevention, diversion, intervention, and treatment services, delivered to diverse client populations Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.

SMA Behavioral Healthcare's mission is to deliver exceptional and comprehensive behavioral healthcare to individuals and families in our community. SMA's vision is of a community where addiction and mental illness are treated promptly, comprehensively and with respect for all. Contact SMA at 800-539-4228 or online at http://www.smabehavioral.org/ or stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SMABehavioralHealthServices.

Contact
Cyndi Wysong
***@smabehavioral.org
End
Source:SMA Foundation
Email:***@smabehavioral.org
Tags:SMA Foundation, Mental Health, Who Is Jay?
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share