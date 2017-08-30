Love from Pinoys in SoKor fires up ViceGanda in Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda:Nagmahal.Nasaktan.Nagconcert

The warm Kapamilya welcome and high energy of the crowd kept the Unkabogable Star going at the third international leg of his phenomenal concert series

-- It was nearly evening, but high energy continued to reverberate across the Ansan Olympic Hall in Ansan, South Korea as the crowd eagerly awaited the Philippines' Unakabogable (indomitable star)to enter the stage for his "" leg in Korea last August 13.The "" is the third international leg of the phenomenal concert series but the crowd's reception proves to be just as warm as the first one.First staged in Manila last Valentine's Day, in April in the U.S. and recently in Japan, Vice Ganda brings a different performance to every installment with the crowd matching the intensity each time.Signaling the start of the event, Vice Ganda warmly greeted everyone with the siganture "It's Showtime" opening line, "What's up, madlang people? (What's up people?)".Thefell in love with the crowd as soon as he saw his excited(fellowmen) waving at him and calling out his name. He fell in love even harder when he discovered that some of them travelled for hours just to see his show. "Maraming salamat na nandito kayo today", he addressed the crowd. "Isang pambihirang pagkakataon ito na magkapiling tayo (I would like to thank all those who came. It is a unique opportunity for all of us to be together at this time)."Part of the friendly crowd even included Congress of the South Korean National Assembly and Philippine Embassy delegates: Congresswoman, former representative of the Republic of South Korea and 9National Assembly and president of the Filipino Korean Heritage Association;Second SecretaryLabor Attache Ma., Attaché, Attaché, Philippine Overseas Labor and Office's (POLO), Landbank Officer, Social Security System's (SSG)andThe blockbuster comedian also thanked the esteemed members of the audience for extending to him the characteristic Filipino hospitality in his first visit in South Korea."This is my first time in Korea, and thank you so much for being so welcoming to me", a remark which elicited loud cheers from the audiences.The phenomenal star performed hit after hit starting with a mash-up of "Kapag Tumibok ang Puso" originally by Donna Cruz and "In the Name of Love" by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha to Adelle's "All I Ask".At one point thesang "Hanggang Kailan" by Michael Pangilinan in acapella but was equally applauded for it.Aside from performing, one thing that Vice Ganda loves to do during his shows and which he did not fail to do in Ansan is interacting with his audience. One memorable interaction was with a Korean guy who went by the name James and who is in a three-year relationship with a Filipina.Although he would exchange jokes with the Korean and his girlfriend, Vice Ganda turned serious when he gave them inspiring words about love: "I'm very happy to see two people in love. Enjoy each other's love and create a wonderful relationship together".Vice Ganda also took the opportunity to express his admiration for the overseas Filipinos, who sacrifice a lot to find a better job in a different country and provide a better future for their loved ones. "Alam ko 'yong iba, nandito kasi nakikipagsapalaran para sa pamilya. Iyong iba nakikipagsapalaran para sa asawa o mapapangasawa. Pero, it is worth the sacrifice. Love is worth the sacrifice" (I know that some of you are here for your families. The others are here to find the. But it's all worth the sacrifice. Love is worth the sacrifice), he said.To help hisfellowmen, Vice Ganda, together with his guests "It's Showtime" co-host, and the comediansandmade sure they gave their audience a good time.Bang who was born and raised in South Korea was glad to perform again in his homeland. For him, it was only fitting to indulge his audience in a performance of the hit single "", an original hit by Korean artist. He also performed a few Filipino hits like his original single "" and his rendition of "", originally performed by the OPM bandBang also entertained at his own short segment, where he invited four ladies to join him on the stage and show off their talents. The winner was declared based on the claps she got from the crowd. The winner took home a jersey with Bang's name printed at the back.Meantime, MC and Lassy gave a preview of what to expect at the concert as they served as front act of the show. One of the highlights was Lassy's act where he pretended to act tough and to court MC, giving the latter chills.The "" was made possible by The Filipino Channel (TFC), in partnership with Sentbe, Inc., Moneygram, and Metrobank.Vice Ganda will continue to spread love and laughter in other countries, with his next international show happening in Australia in October.For updates for upcoming shows, visit facebook.com/TFCKoreaOfficial. Connect with fellow globalandfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.