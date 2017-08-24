News By Tag
Thompson and Holt Celebrate Helping Over 3,000 Amazon Sellers Get Reinstated on Amazon
Today, Thompson and Holt, a UK online Amazon Consultancy firm specialising in Amazon Appeals for Amazon Sellers, announced that they have reached a milestone of helping 3,000 Amazon Sellers get reinstated on Amazon marketplaces across the globe.
Of the company's recent success, Stuart White, Thompson and Holt owner said, "Helping over 3,000 Amazon Sellers is a great achievement for all the team. We always go the extra mile for each customer and put in 100% to helping our customers. We are all really proud of this achievement."
Thompson and Holts achievement has been achieved by employing Amazon Sellers, solicitors and analytical researchers. This combination of knowledge and experience has resulted in a unique service which Amazon Sellers across the globe have benefitted from.
By offering additional services such as 'Monitor and Protect', a service which instantly notifies Amazon Sellers about any potential issues about their account and can prevent a further suspension, Thompson and Holt hopes to educate its customers so that they do not end up suspended on Amazon in the future.
