August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Guyana Goldstrike Retains Engineering Firm for 3D Modelling

Engineers to Create New 3D Modelling from Previous Drill Data for ~ 800,000 ounces Gold
 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA - TSX.V) announced that it has retained the services of mining engineering firm MineIt Consulting Inc. to assist the Company in compiling, modelling and advancing the legacy geological data from the Marudi Gold Project located in Guyana, South America.

The legacy data contains over 40,000 metres of diamond drilling performed on the project by prior operators. The majority of the drilling was conducted on Marudi's two main development sites: Mazoa Hill and Marudi North. Both sites are open to mineralization in multiple directions and therefore favourable to further exploration and development. Mineit services will primarily assist the company in defining a comprehensive exploration program for these sites, focussing on drill target definition and mineralization expansion.

About MineIt Consulting Inc.

MineIt Consulting Inc. with offices located in Vancouver, BC, Canada, is a leading mining engineering consulting firm serving the Canadian mining industry. The company provides engineering services that include Mining Engineering, Project Evaluation, Geotechnical Engineering, and Process & Metallurgy services.

Past clients of MineIt include: • Goldcorp • Gold Standard • Terrane Metals • Victory Nickel • Thompson Creek • Riverside Resources • MX Gold • Anglo American • Alexco Resources • North American Tungsten

About the Marudi Gold Project

The Marudi Gold Project is the Company's flagship project located in Guyana, South America. It has had an extensive history of exploration and development completed by past operators. The Marudi has all-season infrastructure including an established mining camp with permanent facilities, employees and a full-time camp manager.

http://www.guyanagoldstrike.com

Source:Guyana Goldstrike Inc.
Email:***@guyanagoldstrike.com
