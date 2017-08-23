News By Tag
* Tech
* Education
* Coding
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Tech Academy is Partnering with Concordia
With the rapid growth of technology and its impact on industry, it's becoming increasingly more important for professionals to have a basic understanding of technology & Computer Science. This is why The Tech Academy has partnered with Concordia, a liberal arts college, to expand the University's Business & Management program to include IT & Software Development basics.
The pilot program will begin during the Fall 2017 term, and will be an online course. The curriculum covered in the Concordia-Tech Academy hybrid course will include: Computer Basics, Overview of Software Development, and Version Control.
Stated best on the Concordia website, "Through collaboration and partnerships, we can listen, learn, and work together to make the greatest collective impact – in education, in our community, and in the lives of those we reach." Concordia has many notable partners — including nonprofits, businesses, and neighbors — that "contribute to the shared goal of creating safer, healthier, more educated communities."
The Tech Academy is a coding boot camp located in Portland, OR with courses available online or in-person! Our comprehensive curriculum covers computer basics, software development fundamentals, multiple programming languages, a live project, and job placement training. Our self-paced program can be completed in as little as 15-weeks, and our open enrollment means you can start anytime!
For more info, visit: https://learncodinganywhere.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse