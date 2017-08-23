News By Tag
Vh1 Top 10 Artist Oliver Sean's iTunes Bestselling Pre-Order Album 'Devil in Blue Jeans' Launching
Oliver Sean's highly anticipated 4th studio album, which hit the iTunes best selling pre orders charts, releasing worldwide along with the artist's brand new music video for 'First Move', the second single from the album.
"Devil in Blue Jeans has been in the works for the past two years and the real buzz with fans started off when we launched 'New York', the first single from the album, on Vh1, the song and music video did so well with my fans that it is still on rotation across various radio stations and TV networks including RTP International and 9XO" said the Vh1 Top 10 star, "we followed the single with several tours across the United Kingdom, America, India and I believe it's because of all this hard work and focus that my fans have taken my album into the iTunes Bestselling Pre-Orders list, which is a real boost for an Independent Artist"
The new album features 9 new songs written and composed by Oliver Sean and critics have said this might be the Singer/Songwriters best work till date. The album also features the Oliver Sean Band performing live on all the songs from the album, which was recorded in England at WOA Studios' Studio One in Leicester and Farheath Studios in Northampton. The album is produced by Oliver Sean, Co Produced by Wanda Alvares and Engineered by Angus Wallace.
The first preview single titled New York from this album was released in October last year and got rave reviews with the music video hitting Vh1 and various networks worldwide. First Move, the second single was then launched in February of this year on radio to coincide with Oliver Sean's headline performance at the WOA Music festival in India and the Artist's Heartland Tour in America. With both singles having had major success prior to the album launch, Devil in Blue jeans is highly anticipated and has already hit the iTunes Bestselling pre-orders charts.
Oliver Sean, a touring monster, is currently on tour in the UK and scheduled to hit Costa Rica and Colombia in October, followed by the launch of the music video for the third single of the album, the title track, Devil in Blue Jeans.
Fans are invited to join Oliver Sean on the 31st of August via Facebook Live, where the singer songwriter will launch the album with a Live & Unplugged performance of the songs from the album, giving fans a rare insight into the songwriting process of the songs. The live and unplugged show will be exclusive to the Facebook Event on the Oliver Sean Band page, where fans will also get an exclusive limited time preview of the 'First Move' music video, before it is scheduled for exclusive broadcast on Vh1 followed by other networks worldwide.
Fans who would like to be part of this online launch party can join the event on facebook for free at https://www.facebook.com/
About WOA International
Formed in 1998 by MTV Europe Music Awards Nominee and Platinum Selling Artist/Producer and Filmmaker Oliver Sean, W.O.A International is a global entertainment company that continues to lead the way when it comes to how music should be promoted. They are pioneering International Independent music in India & Dubai and are synonymous with the region. The WOA Entertainment Group has the enviable position of being the go to company for International Independent artists who want to break int the India and Dubai markets.
