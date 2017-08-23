News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gifts Among Things Plus Sized Clothing is now ON LINE!
It is about time we have a place to find amazing clothing for curvy women at affordable prices.
It can be difficult dealing with dieting and a challenge to look a certain way in clothes. Although she liked exercising she felt like she could never lose enough weight to look good in her clothes. Now she stopped worrying about diets and fluctuating with her weight because now there are clothes that are cute and look good on her too. This website is for women that like to make a statement in their life and in their appearance. This is the store for you. Shop with confidence knowing that there is a right look for you.
Owner Julia Smith Says: "Our team is the greatest team you would ever want to work with. The most friendly, caring and helpful team ever. Customer service is the basis of a great team and when you have great customer service then you develop great chemistry. Please call for questions about orders and call about product to see for yourself. Let us make your day!"
A BONUS FOR SHOPPERS!!!!
Every month Gifts Among Things will hold a contest. There will be a free giveaway on Facebook so be sure to join us on Facebook. Like us and Share to become the next big winner of the Monthly giveaway.
CHECK THEM OUT!!!
Http://GiftsAmongThings.Online
Contact
Julia Smith
Gifts Among Things Plus
1-707-628-8799
***@giftsamongthings.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse