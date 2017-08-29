DSC Solutions Announces Its Next-Generation Proprietary Quality Control Platform

 
LANCASTER, Pa. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- DSC Solutions, a leading provider in facility maintenance services, today announced its next generation quality control platform, DSCLink 2.0. With the initial implementation starting September 1st 2017, DSCLink 2.0 brings together DSC's proprietary divisional cleaning system and its proven quality control procedures to provide customers with a service quality and experience never before seen in the industry.

To eradicate the growing inconsistency concerns faced by many companies outsourcing their facility maintenance services, DSC Solutions conducted extensive research and identified 4 key challenges.

Service consistency

Service schedule compliance

Lack of communication

Reliability

The DSCLink platform was designed to address these specific challenges while seamlessly integrating with the company's proprietary systems and processes.

DSC Solutions is the first and only company known to quantify its quality control procedures to improve the customer experience. Weekly service quality inspection reports are completed through DSCLink's mobile app and uploaded to the company's server. Which analyzes each report and returns an overall cleanliness grade for the entire facility, if service quality falls below a certain percentage the appropriate personnel is immediately notified to correct the deficiency. In addition, management can analyze all data collected to make informed operational decisions. "DSCLink will enable DSC Solutions to take care of any deficiencies before they become a problem for our customers" -Justin Eshelman, Director of Technology, DSC Solutions

DSC Solutions plans to leverage its DSCLink technology to further enhance its customer's experience by offering customer and visitor focused improvements. The company has developed a feedback collection system using QR codes placed in common areas throughout the building. Facility staff and visitors can scan each code and submit feedback regarding the service quality of the room, DSCLink automatically creates a work order and notifies the company's staff to correct any deficiencies found. "By analyzing the feedback collected we can truly tailor our service approach to each individual customer" – Jerry Moore, Sales Manager, DSC Solutions

For more information or any inquiries please visit www.dsccleaning.com or contact DSC Solutions at info@dsccleaning.com

About DSC Solutions

DSC Solutions is the next generation integrated facility maintenance company, leading the industry by leveraging proprietary systems, procedures, and technology. Built with an innovative approach and highly differentiated resources and capabilities, our services deliver cost savings, consistency, and a service quality far superior to the competition. Find out more at www.dsccleaning.com

