August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
29282726252423

Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center Adds Market Intelligence Consultant

 
 
Parul Bansal
Parul Bansal
 
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (The Center) has announced the addition of Parul Bansal, Market Intelligence Consultant, to its Research Services practice area. The announcement was made by Mike Coast, President of The Center.

"Our experienced Research Services team uses a combination of both qualitative and quantitative methods to provide invaluable insight for our clients' strategic business decisions," said Coast. "Parul's expertise with analytical tools and research databases will further enable our Research Services team to identify trends, monitor new and growing industries and offer Michigan manufacturers unparalleled, industry-specific competitive intelligence."

In her new role, Bansal creates custom market research and competitive intelligence reports based on primary and secondary research sources. Additionally, she supports supplier scouting efforts The Center conducts on behalf of Pure Michigan Business Connect (PMBC) and other manufacturers and entrepreneurs.

Most recently, Bansal worked for Accenture, a global consulting firm. She was responsible for managing clients and delivering research relating to identifying new opportunities, assessing potential markets and cost reduction initiatives. Bansal holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and Statistics from Delhi University and an MBA from the Institute of Management and Technology.

The Research Services practice area focuses on market research, competitive intelligence and supplier scouting, enabling clients to implement data-driven strategies and tactics. The Center's other consulting services include: Growth, Cybersecurity, Operational Excellence, Leadership Development, Skill Development, Accelerating Technology and Food Processing. Over the past year, 377 of The Center's clients achieved $139.4 million in new sales, $537.5 million in retained sales, $70.7 million in cost savings, $195.8 million investments made and 3,771 jobs created or retained.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center is an organization dedicated to supporting Michigan manufacturers to work smarter, to compete and to prosper. The Center offers personalized consulting services to meet the needs of clients in virtually every aspect of their businesses. The Center is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP Program). The Center also is closely affiliated with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) with the shared goal of making Michigan businesses vibrant, driving GDP growth, and creating new and lasting jobs. For more information, visit https://the-center.org.

Contact
Jeff Schultz
***@the-center.org
