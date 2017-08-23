Energetic Rapper Lazyboi is creating Huge Buzz with "Look at Me" on SoundCloud

Juvenile rapper Lazyboi drops a banger track "Look at Me" on SoundCloud. The track originally composed by XXXTENTACION, gains new dimension with Laziboi's style.

-- Rapping is the boldest form of art that requires couple of qualities. It is not a cup of tea for very artist, musician or singer. Be it the fluency of the jargons, or rhythmic speech, a narrator can only be called a rapper if he/she has the perfect sense of rhythm. Like every music genre changing with time, rapping styles has also undergone gamut of changes in terms of narration, themes and presentation. Modern rappers are still working introduces new ways of rapping and the conquest will go on. Soundcloud site has some of the most new and trending rappers of the recent times. The latest buzz is created by young rapperaka Cody Degale who is giving new heights to rap culture with "" on Soundcloud.is a very passionate rapper and a deep gamer based on Brooklyn. His leisure time activities include playing range of games and also practice rapping, his favorite hobby. At a very young age he is witnessing success by composing and remaking good number of tracks that are available for streaming on SoundCloud. He has his own recording label Lazyboi Entertainment Records. He is an immense follower of Drake's rapping style. Influenced by Drake he has composed some tracks with drake feelings but of course raps in his own style. "Bae Beautiful" is an exemplary track in this regard. Another track "The Race Remix" portrays his remixing talents. He has also many tracks based on different genres like alternative rock, trap including hip hop and rap music.The latest single "is a party banger track influenced by the controversial rapper XXX TENTACION's track. In this single,infuses his unique rapping style powered with hardest-hitting beats with trap music vibes. Groove with the bone chilling beats of the track on SoundCloud.To listen this track, please click the following link: