News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Energetic Rapper Lazyboi is creating Huge Buzz with "Look at Me" on SoundCloud
Juvenile rapper Lazyboi drops a banger track "Look at Me" on SoundCloud. The track originally composed by XXXTENTACION, gains new dimension with Laziboi's style.
Lazyboi is a very passionate rapper and a deep gamer based on Brooklyn. His leisure time activities include playing range of games and also practice rapping, his favorite hobby. At a very young age he is witnessing success by composing and remaking good number of tracks that are available for streaming on SoundCloud. He has his own recording label Lazyboi Entertainment Records. He is an immense follower of Drake's rapping style. Influenced by Drake he has composed some tracks with drake feelings but of course raps in his own style. "Bae Beautiful" is an exemplary track in this regard. Another track "The Race Remix" portrays his remixing talents. He has also many tracks based on different genres like alternative rock, trap including hip hop and rap music.
The latest single "Look at Me" is a party banger track influenced by the controversial rapper XXX TENTACION's track. In this single, Lazyboi infuses his unique rapping style powered with hardest-hitting beats with trap music vibes. Groove with the bone chilling beats of the track on SoundCloud.
To listen this track, please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
info@musicpromotion.club
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse