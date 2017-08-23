The New Smart Outdoor Watch From Casio India - A Lowdown

The Casio Outdoor watches are the latest addition to the brand's finesse in watch making. These timepieces give the best time to the wearers.

-- The best thing about Outdoor watches from Casio India is their smart and refreshing surfaces that surely tempts the bold and dashing watch lovers. Their slim and stylish overall appearance are applauded by everyone.With the prices ranging from Rs.4995 to Rs.7495, the Casio Outdoor watches are reasonable like other Casio watches. They are introduced in India by the brand recently to measure the pulse of the watch users of the nation. From the perspective of design, all these watches have the similar construction.Five watches are available in India within the collection. From which, three have resin straps that are ultimate lightweight. They are easy to use and wear on the wrist. Not only that, they are also washable which makes them valuable and effective. Since, Casio is an expert brand that also makes other electronic gadgets, so it is natural for them to make such economical pieces that also excel in quality.Since the Japanese watch brands like Casio leads in technological matters, thus it is expected that they have the ability to craft efficient watches for the younger generation. The Indian watch buyers are glad to see these watches, because they are embedded with all the modern facilities and that too within their budget.When it comes to their features, they are well-equipped. Alarm clock, day date, multiple time-zone, perpetual calendar, chronograph and date display are the common functions that are loaded with them. The alarm clock is a very purposeful function because it awakens a user at pre-set time.Day date exhibits both the updated date and day of a month, while the date displaying window shows only the current date to the wearers. Multiple time-zone function flashes the times of different regions. The perpetual calendar is one of the most useful complication in horology. The perpetual exhibits both the day of a month and week. It needs to be adjusted once in a century which is the most exciting thing for the wearers.The Casio Outdoor watches are available at the stores of The Prime Watches.The Prime Watches, the undoubted leader in Indian watch retailing market have their boutiques present in cities like Mumbai, Jaipur and Kolkata. Exceeding 25 years in the industry, The Prime watches has become the largest stockist of luxury and fashion watches in India. They are also authorised partners of brands like Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Omega, Citizen, Casio and many more.The interesting thing about the boutiques of the brand is that they are wonderfully decorated in an out. Not only that, their representatives reflect the high thinking of the company. Their well behaviour gives satisfaction to the buyers. Last but not the least, they offer unbelievable discounts that cannot be availed elsewhere by the customers.: https://www.theprimewatches.com