Knowles 3rd Time Featured Presenter at HR Star Conference

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga.
- Aug. 28, 2017
- PRLog
-- Sheree Knowles, Founder and Chief HR Officer for HR Knowledge Source (HRKS), has been selected to be a featured presenter at the Atlanta HR Star Conference. The conference will be held Thursday, Sept 7, at the Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The conference, celebrating its 16th
year in Atlanta, will present 21 sessions on a variety of HR topics presented by HR professionals from across the country. The Atlanta HR Star Conference draws 900+ HR professionals from organizations in Georgia and Alabama. This is Knowles' third time being selected as a featured speaker. Her first appearance was last year in Atlanta; followed by a presentation at the Cleveland HR Star Conference earlier this year.
Knowles will use her 22 years of HR leadership experience
and expertise to present multiple sessions on the concepts of "HR Intrapreneurship"
and "Advanced HR Project Management". During the "HR Intrapreneurship"
session, attendees will be provided with tools and information they can use to reshape their paradigm about their current positions, to build internal entrepreneurial competencies that can be leveraged within the workplace, and to elevate their department's performance. During the "Advanced HR Project Management" session, attendees will be provided with a framework for successfully executing HR projects utilizing continuous improvement principles and practices.
Knowles is a highly regarded HR leader and an accomplished HR practitioner that has achieved multiple certifications and designations throughout her career, including SPHR. She leads a team of HR Professionals who provide a wide range of HR services. HRKS partners with emerging and existing companies to navigate the many requirements associated with effective employee management. Utilizing a comprehensive human resources assessment, HRKS is able to identify organizational gaps, provide a complimentary report and design customized solutions for its clients.
As a result, HRKS is one of the fastest growing HR consulting firms in the Atlanta area. For more information on HRKS please send an email to clientsolutions@hrknowledgesource.com
, call 770-322-HRKS or visit www.hrknowledgesource.com
. For registration information on the Atlanta HR Star Conference go to http://www.hrstarconference.com/
atlanta/.