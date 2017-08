Optima Cotton Wear Buys New Building for $4.79 Million

8030 E Crystal Drive, Anaheim, California

-- The Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, has closed a $4.79 million sales transaction for a 26,332-square-foot industrial building located at 8030 E. Crystal Drive in Anaheim, California.Scott Seal, a principal with Lee & Associates, represented the buyer, Optima Cotton Wear. "This was a great opportunity for the Buyer to expand into additional warehousing space located next door to their current distribution facility," says Seal.Adam Hill of Voit and Seth Davenport of The Zehner Davenport Group represented the seller, Deer Creek Capital.##Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee- associates.com/ orange/ or follow us on Facebook (@LeeAssociates);LinkedIn (Lee&Associates-Orange), and Twitter (@LeeAssocOrange)