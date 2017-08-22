News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Optima Cotton Wear Buys New Building for $4.79 Million
Scott Seal, a principal with Lee & Associates, represented the buyer, Optima Cotton Wear. "This was a great opportunity for the Buyer to expand into additional warehousing space located next door to their current distribution facility," says Seal.
Adam Hill of Voit and Seth Davenport of The Zehner Davenport Group represented the seller, Deer Creek Capital.
##
Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse