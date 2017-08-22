 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate News
* Lee & Associates Orange
* Industrial Building
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Anaheim
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
28272625242322


Optima Cotton Wear Buys New Building for $4.79 Million

 
 
8030 E Crystal Drive, Anaheim, California
8030 E Crystal Drive, Anaheim, California
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Aug. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, has closed a $4.79 million sales transaction for a 26,332-square-foot industrial building located at 8030 E. Crystal Drive in Anaheim, California.

Scott Seal, a principal with Lee & Associates, represented the buyer, Optima Cotton Wear. "This was a great opportunity for the Buyer to expand into additional warehousing space located next door to their current distribution facility," says Seal.

Adam Hill of Voit and Seth Davenport of The Zehner Davenport Group represented the seller, Deer Creek Capital.

##

Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-associates.com/orange/ or follow us on Facebook (@LeeAssociates); LinkedIn (Lee&Associates-Orange), and Twitter (@LeeAssocOrange).
End
Source:Lee & Associates Orange
Email:***@lee-associates.com Email Verified
Phone:7146479100
Tags:Commercial Real Estate News, Lee & Associates Orange, Industrial Building
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee & Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share