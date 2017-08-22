News By Tag
Seawater desalination may just solve problems in the Middle East
Ever since the ugliest drought Israel faced in the last 900 years back in 2008, the country pledged never to suffer again. Seawater Desalination. Read till the end, to know the truth
Every country in the Middle East is facing water problems due to its geographical position. At first, freshwater resources were enough to feed the people living there. But in the past decade, rapid exploitation of these sources led Syrian farmers to dig wells, 300, 600 even 1200 feet deeper and still find nothing. Syria faced far worse situation than Israel with farmers losing their crops and lands to dust storms. Bigger cities like Aleppo, Homs, and Damascus saw an influx of many such farmers in search of a job. All because of the water crisis.
Israel has proved now that desalination is the one sustainable solution one can turn towards and this solution if shared, can bring the whole middle east together. Countries around Israel are still in danger of water crisis but this country has a surplus enough to grow and export vegetation. Having seen the worse, the country now knows how to get the maximum out of a single drop of water. This is seen through the efforts of engineers and scientists at the Zuckerberg Institute who are finding effective ways of drip irrigation, water treatment, and seawater desalination. The first and foremost aim of the institute was to bring the lives of the people living in the desert on track but now, they can extend their knowledge and applications to the Middle East.
The technology has come a long way. From simple membranes that were clogged due to organisms and regular chemical maintenance, the membrane technology has grown. A chemical free system made up of porous lava system was developed at the Zuckerberg Institute to capture the microorganisms and thus save the excess maintenance cost and manpower. The institute is still working hard to come up with ways to make the desalination more effective and productive.
Sharing these technologies will bring countries in the middle east together. But these findings can also attract a greater attention to the country on a global platform. Based on the results, a country like India and many other countries are considering to build a desalination plant of their own. Israel is proving that the process is no longer out of the reach of countries and is ready to help make this world a better place to live with sustainable solutions.
