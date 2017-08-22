Paladion Joins the 10th Annual Cyber Defence Summit as the Gold Sponsor

Amit Roy, executive vice president and regional he

-- Paladion, aglobal cyber security provider, is all set to present their comprehensive cyber security solution that enables an enterprise to detect the cyber threats faster and act with enhanced response capabilities to counter any cyber-attack at the 10Annual Cyber Defence Summit organized by Naseba in Dubai. The event is aimed at bringing together experts in security technology, threat intelligence and incident response to address the challenges faced by the businesses and government in Middle East. The 10edition of the Summit will take place on 20September 2017 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, in Dubai, UAEAccording to NASEBA, this year's event will focus on current and future challenges along with associated solutions, benchmark standards and strategies. At the summit Paladion will showcase its Next Gen Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service. This fully managed offering brings you cost-effective results by leveraging our leading big data analytics and incident response platform. The Summit is expected to be attended by more than 120 CIOs, CISOs and Heads of IT and Security representing organizations with critical infrastructure and sensitive information.Commenting about their participation at the Summit, Amit Roy, executive vice president and regional head for EMEA at Paladion, said, "The event is set to gather senior decision-makers from leading key players in the regional Industry. We are excited to sponsor the 10edition of Cyber Defence Summit because the event serves as an excellent platform for direct networking with CIOs, CISOs and IT head from various organizations in the Middle East that are attending the event to discuss how to tackle the sophisticated security threats of today."Roy further went on to say that Paladion will be using the event to focus on qualitative knowledge-sharing, practical sessions and brainstorming of main crucial issues in the Cyber Security area. "The event offers sessions focused on current cyber counter-measures and strategies. During the Summit, we intend to touch base with latest happenings in the security world and share our best practices with savvy security leaders. We will also present cyber risk management case-studies, data privacy and protection policies, cyber defence challenges, up-to-date strategies and solutions, and on-going IT innovations,"added Roy.