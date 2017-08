"Dead Cat Rising" To Launch First Product On Sept 11

New American street-wear brand pays homage to horror influenced culture

DCR Shirt-dead cat rising

-- American street-wear clothing brand, Deadcatrising, introduces DCR Shirt, a black T, which features original work by company chief artist Abel N. DCR Shirt, which can be purchased online only on the company website, is made in USA and will be introduced officially on September 112017.Deadcatrising's DCR Shirt has been thought out and designed as a way of expression for select individuals and groups who have been regarded as insignificant, mere extras, often times abused by an unjust system; and yet continue to rebel in peace.Deadcatrising products carry a message of solidarity to a people who still suffer from injustice. Zack K, company CEO says in the US, even though we made giants leaps in many areas of life, there still remain communities with open wounds. Deadcatrising pays tribute to these people who suffer in silence."But the brand is not about grief and sorrow", the CEO adds. The street wear products convey a message of hope inherent in the brand name itself; a message that can be understood as: "Deadcatrising is a horror influenced brand, which sells street-wear product online only. To learn more or to purchase, visit: http://www.deadcatrising.com