"Dead Cat Rising" To Launch First Product On Sept 11
New American street-wear brand pays homage to horror influenced culture
Deadcatrising's DCR Shirt has been thought out and designed as a way of expression for select individuals and groups who have been regarded as insignificant, mere extras, often times abused by an unjust system; and yet continue to rebel in peace.
Deadcatrising products carry a message of solidarity to a people who still suffer from injustice. Zack K, company CEO says in the US, even though we made giants leaps in many areas of life, there still remain communities with open wounds. Deadcatrising pays tribute to these people who suffer in silence.
"But the brand is not about grief and sorrow", the CEO adds. The street wear products convey a message of hope inherent in the brand name itself; a message that can be understood as: "make no mistake, dead cat is rising."
Deadcatrising is a horror influenced brand, which sells street-wear product online only. To learn more or to purchase, visit: http://www.deadcatrising.com
Zack K.
***@deadcatrising.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 28, 2017