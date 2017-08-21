News By Tag
Looking to Buy Business in Real Estate Sector
Grnata is looking for Acquisition , Merging or Partnership with a real estate companies or establishments in GCC , Europe , USA or others
We are an international real estate company looking to expand and buy (acquire), merge or partnership with an existing company in #gcc #GCC , #Europe , #USA #America or others.. We are currently looking for business that meet the following criteria:
1- * The business is already established and has proven sales growth.
2- * The main activity of the business is real estate.
3- * The business should provide Real Estate services, such as, brokerage. Valuation and property management services are also preferable.
4- * The business has at least three years audit report.
5- * Small to Medium Size.
6- * Preferred office location in Germany/UK/Spain but anywhere in Europe will be considered.
#Austria #Italy #Belgium #Latvia #Bulgaria #Lithuania #Croatia #Luxembourg #Cyprus #Malta #Czech_Republic #Netherlands #Denmark #Poland #Estonia #Portugal #Finland #Romania #France #Slovakia #Germany #Slovenia #Greece #Spain #Hungary #Sweden #Ireland #United_Kingdom #England #UK
Call/ WhatsApp 0097336799722
Grnata Website:
http://www.grnata.com
Contact
hussain
+97317564446
global@grnata.com
