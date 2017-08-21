 
Industry News





Looking to Buy Business in Real Estate Sector

Grnata is looking for Acquisition , Merging or Partnership with a real estate companies or establishments in GCC , Europe , USA or others
 
 
LONDON, British IOT - Aug. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking to buy business:

We are an international real estate company looking to expand and buy (acquire), merge or partnership with an existing company in #gcc #GCC , #Europe , #USA #America or others.. We are currently looking for business that meet the following criteria:

1-     *  The business is already established and has proven sales growth.

2-    *   The main activity of the business is real estate.

3-     *  The business should provide Real Estate services, such as, brokerage. Valuation and property management services are also preferable.

4-      * The business has at least three years audit report.

5-      * Small to Medium Size.

6-     *  Preferred office location in Germany/UK/Spain but anywhere in Europe will be considered.

Call/ WhatsApp 0097336799722

Grnata Website:

http://www.grnata.com

Contact
hussain
+97317564446
global@grnata.com
End
Source:Grnata Group
Email:***@grnata.com
Posted By:***@grnata.com Email Verified
Tags:Acquisition, Merger, Partnership
Industry:Real Estate
Location:London - London - British IOT
Subject:Mergers
