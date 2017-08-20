News By Tag
Freehold apartments in Kingdom of Bahrain, juffair area, attractive prices
New Apartments with attractive prices starting from BD 42K only
Feel the Luxury and Modernity,,
Freehold Residential Apartments ,, for GCC and all Nationalities
Farhan Tower,, modern and luxury design overlooking the sea in one of the most excited areas in the Kingdom of Bahrian in Juffair area, close to Al-Fateh Mosque
It was designed on modern bases suitable and offeres all the family requiremtns, in a location that offers all the other services to the residences to help them enjoy their time.
The tower consists 26 floors and 204 residential apartments available for all nationalitites. Each of them contains 1-2 bedrooms, a hall, kitchen, 3 bathrooms.
Amenities:
* 2 Swimming pools (Internal & External);
* Gym with sports equipment and Sauna and Jaccuzzi;
* A hall for multi use;
* Kids playground;
* Parking
Prices start from 42,000 BHD only
Ownership,, Invest,, and Gain
The exclusive Marketer:
GRNATA REAL ESTATE COMPANY
Website: www.grnata.com
Email: grnata@grnata.com
Tel: +97317564465
Facebook: @grnata.group
twitter: @grnatagroup
Instagram: @grnata
Direct link to the Grnata properties list:
http://www.grnata.com/
Contact
taiba
Grnata Real Estate
+97317564465
taiba@grnata.com
