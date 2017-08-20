 
Industry News





Freehold apartments in Kingdom of Bahrain, juffair area, attractive prices

New Apartments with attractive prices starting from BD 42K only
 
 
AlFarhan Tower - Freehold Apartments
MANAMA, Bahrain - Aug. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- ALFARHAN TOWER ,,

Feel the Luxury and Modernity,,

Freehold Residential Apartments ,, for GCC and all Nationalities

Farhan Tower,, modern and luxury design overlooking the sea in one of the most excited areas in the Kingdom of Bahrian in Juffair area, close to Al-Fateh Mosque

It was designed on modern bases suitable and offeres all the family requiremtns, in a location that offers all the other services to the residences to help them enjoy their time.

The tower consists 26 floors and 204 residential apartments available for all nationalitites. Each of them contains 1-2 bedrooms, a hall, kitchen, 3 bathrooms.

Amenities:

* 2 Swimming pools (Internal & External);

* Gym with sports equipment and Sauna and Jaccuzzi;

* A hall for multi use;

* Kids playground;

* Parking


Prices start from 42,000 BHD only

Ownership,, Invest,, and Gain


The exclusive Marketer:

GRNATA REAL ESTATE COMPANY

Website: www.grnata.com

Email: grnata@grnata.com

Tel: +97317564465

Facebook: @grnata.group

twitter: @grnatagroup

Instagram: @grnata

Direct link to the Grnata properties list:

http://www.grnata.com/properties-details.aspx

Contact
taiba
Grnata Real Estate
+97317564465
taiba@grnata.com
End
Source:Grnata
Email:***@grnata.com Email Verified
