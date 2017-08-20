Freehold apartments in Kingdom of Bahrain, juffair area, attractive prices

New Apartments with attractive prices starting from BD 42K only

-- ALFARHAN TOWER ,,Feel the Luxury and Modernity,,Freehold Residential Apartments ,, for GCC and all NationalitiesFarhan Tower,, modern and luxury design overlooking the sea in one of the most excited areas in the Kingdom of Bahrian in Juffair area, close to Al-Fateh MosqueIt was designed on modern bases suitable and offeres all the family requiremtns, in a location that offers all the other services to the residences to help them enjoy their time.The tower consists 26 floors and 204 residential apartments available for all nationalitites. Each of them contains 1-2 bedrooms, a hall, kitchen, 3 bathrooms.Amenities:* 2 Swimming pools (Internal & External);* Gym with sports equipment and Sauna and Jaccuzzi;* A hall for multi use;* Kids playground;* ParkingPrices start from 42,000 BHD onlyOwnership,, Invest,, and GainThe exclusive Marketer:GRNATA REAL ESTATE COMPANYWebsite: www.grnata.comEmail: grnata@grnata.comTel: +97317564465Facebook: @grnata.grouptwitter: @grnatagroupInstagram: @grnataDirect link to the Grnata properties list: