Levtech Consulting Achieves the 2017/2018 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics
Levtech Consulting is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement, delivery quality and innovation.
2017/2018 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit, taking place in fall 2017 where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.
This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics came during Microsoft Inspire (formerly Microsoft WPC), the annual premier partner event, which took place July 9-13, 2017 in Washington, D.C.. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.
"Each year we recognize Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Ron Huddleston, CVP, One Commercial Partner. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Levtech for their achievements this past year, their dedication to their customers, and their innovation with Microsoft technologies."
"We are delighted to once again be a part of the prestigious Inner Circle program in 2017/2018, having been nominated for the same in 2014/2015 and 2016/2017. This award certainly stands testament to the success of our collaboration with Microsoft in the region, which is centred around industry focus, innovation and high-quality services," said Anilesh Kumar, CEO, Levtech Consulting "Over the past year, we have been excited to launch and deliver Dynamics 365 in the Middle East. As cloud computing adoption grows at a rapid pace in the region, we have seen significant success through delivering solutions and industry-specific services for key verticals, which include manufacturing, retail and distribution, contracting and project-based businesses, and real estate. We are working hard to scale our cloud competence and industry-specific capabilities further, through the development of unique add-ons and domain-specific consulting which will add significant value in our customer engagements."
Levtech Consulting provides implementation, training and consultation in the Middle East, India and South-East Asia region for small, midsize and corporate businesses using business enterprise applications from Microsoft. Levtech specializes in Dynamics 365 (previously known as Dynamics AX and Dynamics CRM) to develop and deploy solutions, such as Payroll 365, Loyalty 365, Property 365 and Project 365, that help leading global companies across industries, including manufacturing, retail and distribution, contracting and project-based businesses, and real estate, get to market faster and achieve continued success.
"We were also a finalist in the Industry Partner of the Year for 2017/2018, which is a global award chosen from thousands of nominations. This was possible due to the tangible business value that we were able to bring to retailers through Loyalty 365, which is a customer engagement solution built on the CRM modules in Dynamics 365. And, we were also 'A' rated in the Dubai SME Rating Framework, which is the first rating system for small and medium sized companies in the region." added Anilesh Kumar, CEO, Levtech Consulting
About Levtech Consulting
Visit https://www.levtechconsulting.com for more details
Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Levtech Consulting delivers best-of-breed business solutions, vertical applications and industry-specific consulting services from international technology companies such as Microsoft. Today, Levtech operates from offices in U.A.E., Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, US and India. Driven by a strong management team with diverse industry experience, the practice consists of over 200 consultants, and the firm has helped over 150+ customers transform their business globally.
Contact
Neha Kaul
***@yourwordsmiths.com
