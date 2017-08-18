 
Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918

STW Technic Announces Latest Release of their Off Highway IoT Platform Vehicle Data System - Remote

The latest release of STW Technic's Off Highway IoT Platform, Vehicle Data System – Remote, incorporates a streamlined and simplified navigation and user experience along with performance enhancements and bug fixes.
 
 
IoT Platform for Off Highway - Vehicle Data System Remote
IoT Platform for Off Highway - Vehicle Data System Remote
 
NORCROSS, Ga. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of mobile automation, connectivity and electrification solutions, announced the latest release of their Off Highway IoT Platform, Vehicle Data System – Remote. The release incorporates a streamlined and simplified navigation and user experience along with performance enhancements and bug fixes.  The upgrade is a result of STW's on-the-ground work with several telematics customers.

The goal of the Vehicle Data System Software and Services (VDS) from STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of off highway controllers, sensors and telematics, is targeted at simplifying some of the major challenges of Off Highway IoT. STW's VDS-Remote offers a complete best-of-breed solution for local and remote connectivity, diagnostics and analytics.

As off highway vehicles continue to adopt telematics, the challenge has moved to managing and making sense of the incoming data in the most efficient way possible. The latest release, the 1.2.0 update includes:

·      A cleaner, simpler and easier to use Dashboard
·      Streamlined Navigation Menu
·      Enhanced Map Widget allowing for greater flexibility in screen placement and size
·      Faster and more simplified search bar
·      Enhanced Diagnostic experience with search and sort capabilities
·      New Themes
·      Performance Enhancements
·      Bug Fixes

More details about the latest release is available at: https://www.stwblog.com/vdsr-1-2-0-update/

More information on STW's Vehicle Data System Remote is available at : https://www.stw-technic.com/products/teleservice/vehicle-...

About STW Technic: STW Technic (https://www.stw-technic.com/) is an award-winning, world class provider of mobile electronics for automation, connectivity and electrification of off highway vehicles, offering a full spectrum of solutions to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation, military and oil and gas.  STW solutions have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated.

Dale Albee
***@stw-technic.com
