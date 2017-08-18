News By Tag
STW Technic Announces Latest Release of their Off Highway IoT Platform Vehicle Data System - Remote
The latest release of STW Technic's Off Highway IoT Platform, Vehicle Data System – Remote, incorporates a streamlined and simplified navigation and user experience along with performance enhancements and bug fixes.
The goal of the Vehicle Data System Software and Services (VDS) from STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of off highway controllers, sensors and telematics, is targeted at simplifying some of the major challenges of Off Highway IoT. STW's VDS-Remote offers a complete best-of-breed solution for local and remote connectivity, diagnostics and analytics.
As off highway vehicles continue to adopt telematics, the challenge has moved to managing and making sense of the incoming data in the most efficient way possible. The latest release, the 1.2.0 update includes:
· A cleaner, simpler and easier to use Dashboard
· Streamlined Navigation Menu
· Enhanced Map Widget allowing for greater flexibility in screen placement and size
· Faster and more simplified search bar
· Enhanced Diagnostic experience with search and sort capabilities
· New Themes
· Performance Enhancements
· Bug Fixes
More details about the latest release is available at: https://www.stwblog.com/
More information on STW's Vehicle Data System Remote is available at : https://www.stw-
About STW Technic: STW Technic (https://www.stw-
