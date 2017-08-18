Franchise Grade® releases their Compare product as part of their Franchise Intelligence platform

An exclusive and innovative tool provides franchise system data that quickly compares individual franchise and franchise sector systems.

Jeff Stephenson | Media Marketing Manager

FranchiseGrade.com

Jeff Stephenson | Media Marketing Manager,FranchiseGrade.com

-- Franchise Grade®, the leading franchise market research firm in the franchise industry, introduces the Compare product to our Franchise Intelligence. It provides users powerful analytics for better results. This component of its Franchise Intelligence platform, allows franchisors, franchise investors and lenders to conduct a marketability report, perform competitive analysis and compare individual franchises to other franchises, franchise sectors and the franchise industry.The ability to compare franchise data is the foundation to understanding how any franchise benchmarks against its key competitors. Users can now compare and filter franchise data, explore multiple visualization types and customize print-ready reports. This enables a franchisor the ability to see how they compare to other franchises and view their strengths and weaknesses. Franchise industry members can access data from over 2,500 FDDs.Jeff Lefler, CEO of Franchise Grade, commenting on the latest Franchise Intelligence product: "A major goal of the company is to provide franchisors and prospective franchisees a fast and easy way to compare franchise systems. In addition to our franchise grading program, our site visitors can now see exactly how franchises compare to their competition. Franchisors can see where their system needs improvement and investors can view where franchise systems may differ. We are pleased to offer a service that utilizes technology that no other franchise site provides."Click here to learn more about our Compare product.Franchise Grade is The Authority on Franchising. Our proprietary Franchise Intelligence platform empowers our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Using Franchise Intelligence will accelerate your sales process, increase conversions and support development. Our data is used by leading media outlets, academic institutions, private equity groups, brokers, franchisors and prospective franchisees.