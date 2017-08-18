News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ludo King releases new iOS Update v2.1
This new version, i.e. v2.1 will include the following features:
· New 4 Person Multiplayer Option: While the game included multiplayer options in each of the 4 modes: Vs Computer, Local Mode, Online Multiplayer, and Private Multiplayer;
· New Coins System: the update introduces a new coins systems which allows one to win coins in each game
· Snakes and Ladders: the update also introduces a new section which allows one to play another classic board game, Snakes and Ladders
Vikash Jaiswal, CEO and Founder, Gametion said, "These features were already launched in Google Play back in July 2017, and the team has been working nonstop in order to bring them to the App Store as well. This update will bring all those features that have been present in the Android version to the iOS version. We hope that the audience will like the update and the changes that it brings."
One can avail the new iOS update for free here: https://itunes.apple.com/
They can also download Ludo King on Android here: https://play.google.com/
Ludo King is a mobile game app that is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The game is a modernization of the traditional board game, Ludo, which was once known as Pachisi. The objective of the game is to lead your tokens around the board towards home based on the rolls of a dice. The first person to do so wins. See more at LudoKing.com
About Gametion:
Gametion is a mobile app developer that prides itself on developing popular and trending games for multiple platforms, including for Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, Amazon, and even online browsers. Gametion hopes to entertain and bring joy to a wide variety of audiences across all age groups and classes with their games. See more at Gametion.com.
Contact
Gametion
***@gametion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse