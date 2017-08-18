 
August 2017
Getting Started with the Internet of Things (IoT)

Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI
 
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Internet of Things – IoT Certification

The Internet of Things (IoT) is ushering a new era in science and technology, which will forever change our personal as well as professional lives, our consumer habits and the way we do business. With the fast changing world, these latest inventions and innovations will become the norm by 2020 and we estimate more than 50 billion devices will be connected via the Internet. In order to create early adopters, we have introduced a one of its kind course on 'Internet of Things', the next big thing in the IT industry.

IoT Course Curriculum

Module 1. Introduction to IoT

Module 2. Overview of IoT

Module 3. Components & Elements of IoT

Module 4. Architecture of IoT system

Module 5. Databases for IoT

Module 6. Mobile integration to enable IoT

Module 7. Security Aspects of IoT

Module 8. Privacy Aspects of IoT

Module 9. IoT Applications – Use Cases

How Can Hub4Tech certification based training add value?

Hub4Tech's Internet of Things (IOT) training consists of industry standard, which includes not only theoretical understanding of the different sensors, cloud platform and gateways, but also hands-on integration of IoT components with Cloud platform. With the help of this course, you can gain in-depth knowledge of IoT applications and build your own end-to-end solution and that to.  This training will also be beneficial from a business point of view as you can derive insights on making your business model IoT ready.


For IoT online training : https://www.hub4tech.com/embedded-and-engineering/iot-tra...

Contact
Hub4tech Portal Services Pvt. Ltd.
+91 90691 39140
info@hub4tech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hub4tech.com
Posted By:***@hub4tech.com Email Verified
Tags:Iot, IOT Online Training, IoT Training
Industry:Education
Location:University Place - Washington - United States
