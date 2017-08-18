News By Tag
The Hues Company Inaugural Hues Celebrity Gifting Experience & Pop-Up Kicks Off in LA on August 26
Traci Braxton to Host Celebration Highlighting Minority-Owned Businesses
The two-fold event maximizes exposure for small minority-owned businesses who often find it difficult to compete with large corporations, and larger marketing budgets. "These companies can't gain substantial market share in part because their target market doesn't know they exist," explained co-founder Jenaé Harris. "Often the products these small minority-owned businesses produce are better quality, and made specifically to improve the lives of minority consumers. We're giving them a chance to shine"
As minority consumers become more vocal about representation in health, beauty, and wellness markets corporations have opted to pander to them with minority faces rather than adjust their products to the needs of this consumer market. 2017 research by doctors from George Washington University and Occidental College found women of color have more toxic chemicals in their body from beauty products than white women, a trend exacerbated by corporate ignorance of this population's needs. "This is exactly why we want to give a national platform to minority-owned business in this space," said co-founder, Dr. Jasmine L. Harris. "The kind of chemical exposure reported in this study highlights the need for consumer access to products made for and by people of color."
Hosting the invitation-only celebrity gifting experience and pop-up shop open to the public is the vivacious Traci Braxton from Braxton Family Values on WE tv®. She will spend the day uplifting the participating brands live from the venue. "We're so excited to have Traci to bring our event to life," said co-founder and mom, Robin G. Harris. "Traci's engaging energy and positive spirit make her the perfect host!"
The event will feature products from Unsun Cosmetics from founder Katonya Breaux, Perspectives Yoga Wear created by Jémea Kingsby, Cosmetics by Cocoa founded by Ebony (Cocoa) Severado Bullock, and local Los Angeles-area chef, Keion Taylor. "I can't wait to spend the day uplifting these amazing minority-owned brands," gushed Ms. Braxton. "These companies are creating for the communities big corporations overlook. Let's give them the platform they deserve!"
