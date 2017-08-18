 
The Hues Company Inaugural Hues Celebrity Gifting Experience & Pop-Up Kicks Off in LA on August 26

Traci Braxton to Host Celebration Highlighting Minority-Owned Businesses
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hues Company, creators of HuesBox, its health, beauty and wellness subscription box service for people of color, kick off the Hues Celebrity Gifting Experience & Pop-Up this Saturday, August 26 in LA. The only celebrity gifting suite to solely feature small, minority-owned businesses, the event is focused on expanding the brand reach of these small businesses. Traci Braxton will host the day-long affair in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 26 celebrating with celebrities during the gifting suite and engaging with shoppers during the pop-up.

The two-fold event maximizes exposure for small minority-owned businesses who often find it difficult to compete with large corporations, and larger marketing budgets. "These companies can't gain substantial market share in part because their target market doesn't know they exist," explained co-founder Jenaé Harris. "Often the products these small minority-owned businesses produce are better quality, and made specifically to improve the lives of minority consumers. We're giving them a chance to shine"

As minority consumers become more vocal about representation in health, beauty, and wellness markets corporations have opted to pander to them with minority faces rather than adjust their products to the needs of this consumer market. 2017 research by doctors from George Washington University and Occidental College found women of color have more toxic chemicals in their body from beauty products than white women, a trend exacerbated by corporate ignorance of this population's needs. "This is exactly why we want to give a national platform to minority-owned business in this space," said co-founder, Dr. Jasmine L. Harris. "The kind of chemical exposure reported in this study highlights the need for consumer access to products made for and by people of color."

Hosting the invitation-only celebrity gifting experience and pop-up shop open to the public is the vivacious Traci Braxton from Braxton Family Values on WE tv®. She will spend the day uplifting the participating brands live from the venue. "We're so excited to have Traci to bring our event to life," said co-founder and mom, Robin G. Harris. "Traci's engaging energy and positive spirit make her the perfect host!"

The event will feature products from Unsun Cosmetics from founder Katonya Breaux, Perspectives Yoga Wear created by Jémea Kingsby, Cosmetics by Cocoa founded by Ebony (Cocoa) Severado Bullock, and local Los Angeles-area chef, Keion Taylor. "I can't wait to spend the day uplifting these amazing minority-owned brands," gushed Ms. Braxton. "These companies are creating for the communities big corporations overlook. Let's give them the platform they deserve!"

For more information about the location and timing of the pop-event please follow The Hues Company on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TheHuesCompany/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/thehuescompany/?hl=en), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/HuesBox). If you're interested in securing an invitation to the celebrity gifting experience please email us at info@huesbox.com

Media Contact
Dr. Jasmine L. Harris
The Hues Company
info@huesbox.com
