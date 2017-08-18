 
The different types of 'Spring runner'

 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Spring is just around the corner and people are about to get back into fitness and training. Some like training, some hate it and Sam Canavan from Running Heroes (https://au.runningheroes.com/), explores five different reasons why people start to exercise

as the weather warms up:

1.     Just single- This runner has just come out of a relationship. They want to lose weight, tone up and make their ex feel jealous, as well as having something to do. They'll play loud music and more often than not, they've never really run before.

2.    On trend- This person will look the part. They'll have new shoes, matching outfits and every possible accessory. They might even be themed in fluoro clothes or retro outfits.

3.    Social media runner- This runner runs so they can post their route via social media and show off just how far they've run. They will post pictures of themselves and will develop a hashtag for each day they run.

4.    Rig city- These people know they look good and they're happy to flaunt it. They wear as little clothing as possible to exercise in and they make everyone else feel jealous and ashamed.

5.    True Spring runner- This person hates exercise but they force themselves into training a few months out from beach weather.

"Everyone has their different reasons for training. Some people just get out there and pound the pavements. For other people, it's important to have all the right equipment before they begin and looking the part is an important motivator for them.

"It doesn't matter what gets you moving, but as long as you are, that's the most important factor", said Sam Canavan, Managing Director, Running Heroes Australia and New Zealand.

Running Heroes is the world's first rewards platform for runners and as people run, they automatically accrue points that go toward incredible prizes or savings.

"We've got over 350 partnerships across sport, lifestyle and leisure, so there's a reward to suit everyone.

"If you're a 'Spring runner', of any type, you're already training, so you may as well get reward points at the same time. You could win a month's free food, shoes, exercise gear, coffees or trips overseas", said Canavan.

To interview Sam Canavan on the different types of social runner as we come into Spring, please contact Joe Hughes from N O W! Communications on joe@nowcommunications.com.au or 0455 494 409.

-ENDS-

