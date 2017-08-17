News By Tag
Dads, take your kids safely back to school
Combating gang recruitment on school grounds is vital to the future of these children and the police are failing. However, there are dads that won't fail but can't be there to safeguard their own children because of baseless orders of protection that would land them in jail if they tried. There are many dads who don't even know where their children live, much less where they go to school. The simple act of fathers showing up during the first day shields many children from gang recruitment and starts the school year off with a safer environment. The key to protecting our children from gang recruitment are involved fathers. According to Detective Wayne Halick, a Director of the Fatherhood Educational Institute, "paternal involvement is one of the strongest, if not the strongest, deterrent to youth violence."
"Fatherless children often are easy prey for street gangs and end up targets.
These children need father figures, not gang affiliations,"
It is imperative that we put our kids first. Fathers need to take their children back to school and our society needs to support the right of every child to be safe at school.
