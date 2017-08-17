 
August 2017
Dads, take your kids safely back to school

 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The first day of school is quickly approaching, and there are many children who will be unaccompanied on their dangerous journey to school. This day is a big event for street gang recruitment. There are many separated and divorced dads that would love to take their children to school on the first day to ensure their safety but can't because of gender biased obstacles. This street gang recruitment opportunity leaves many youths most vulnerable to being lured into a lifestyle of delinquency, substance-abuse and violence.

Combating gang recruitment on school grounds is vital to the future of these children and the police are failing. However, there are dads that won't fail but can't be there to safeguard their own children because of baseless orders of protection that would land them in jail if they tried.  There are many dads who don't even know where their children live, much less where they go to school. The simple act of fathers showing up during the first day shields many children from gang recruitment and starts the school year off with a safer environment. The key to protecting our children from gang recruitment are involved fathers.  According to Detective Wayne Halick, a Director of the Fatherhood Educational Institute, "paternal involvement is one of the strongest, if not the strongest, deterrent to youth violence."

"Fatherless children often are easy prey for street gangs and end up targets.
These children need father figures, not gang affiliations," said Maureen Gorman, a senior matrimonial litigator with the Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. These youths will only fill their spiritual void with pain and suffering in a gang where they will likely end up in prison or in a body bag.

It is imperative that we put our kids first. Fathers need to take their children back to school and our society needs to support the right of every child to be safe at school.

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Maureen Gorman to discuss the important subject of this News Release, please contact Jennifer Whiteside at 312.296.3666 and follow Leving on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/)@fathersmatter (https://twitter.com/fathersmatter?lang=en) and Facebook.
