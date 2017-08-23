 
Industry News





Fin-Digital and ISDM giving new thoughts and ideas on building and enhancing new technology

 
 
WASHINGTON - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- In partnership with ISDM Solutions, FIN Digital, a full-service digital agency specializing in combining the offline and online worlds to engage consumers based in Washington DC, announced today its Smart Business Spaces initiative as part of their new interactive office space. Located 2 blocks from the White House, the initiative will support CEOs and Executive of organizations that haven't quite utilize innovation within the office structure.

"DC does an amazing job supporting innovation and the technology workforce but we  need to engage with the leaders of organizations to prepare them for that innovation, discuss the realities of implementing technology and inspire them to build a team that promotes these tech spaces" said CEO of FIN Digital, Marcus Finley. "Our Smart Business Spaces initiative will allow business leaders a safe space to ask tough questions about the ins and out of technology, Internet of Things (IoT), Platform development, mobile applications and hiring. We believe by doing this we're supporting D.C.'s vision to create a more diverse and inclusive city that expands tech economy."

The Smart Business Spaces Initiative will take over the office of FIN Digital. Throughout the remainder of the year FIN will offer dedicated programming to local CEOs, VPs and Marketing Executives giving that the opportunity to participate in roundtables, IoT demos learning events, and Q&A lunches.

"Throughout our time working with organizations attempting to implement innovation technology we've seen that the organization leaders rarely have the space and partnerships to have a real conversation about what it means to implement high tech solutions in their buildings and to their teams and we're grateful our DC Community partners have supported this vision," said Rakia Finley, FIN Digital Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer. "It is our belief that to have a real discussion around the power of technology and smart solutions in our city we need to include our business to be a part of the conversation to unlock true success"

FIN Digital is located at 727 15th Street Northwest, and will open its doors to the leaders of DC businesses with celebration of events, workshops, trainings and industry focused demos starting today and continuing through December 20th.

For more information on the the IOT Playground and FIN Digital visit www.fin-digital.com.

ISDM, Technically knowledgeable team giving your company tools to exchange thoughts and ideas to enhance technology. With a focus on future audio visual, video conferencing and cloud bases. Offering the "user journey" to highlight our commitment to future communication and collaboration with technology. Designing and installing communication technology experience the drives innovation.

Marcus & Rakia Finley
