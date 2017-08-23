DC 2017 Best Tech Workplace for Diversity Finalist

News By Tag
DC Timmy Awards Selects FIN Digital as a Best Tech Workplace for Diversity Finalist
Tech in Motion names top 5 local companies in tech, opens voting to the public to help decide winners
We started Fin with the belief that the only way to build beautiful technology was to have a company that focused on the power inclusion and as a firm that is 50% women and 100% people of color this award hits home to us in a very powerful way" Says Co-Founder & CEO Marcus Finley
FIN Digital founded in 2014 mission is to build outstanding digital solutions using mobile, web, smart devices, bot and artificial intelligence technology transforms industries, organizations, cities, a commerce. All the projects created by the organization or custom, with tech built to be expanded on to increase innovation among the world. With clients like FitReserve, Arizona State University and The American Bar Association, FIN has generated innovation the has created disruption within traditional industries to produce success.
"The Timmy Awards aim to celebrate the companies and managers that make that technological innovation possible,"says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion (http://www.techinmotionevents.com/
The local community can vote online (http://www.blogs.techinmotionevents.com)
Award winners will be announced live at DC's Timmy Awards on September 28 at 1776 Crystal City in Arlington, where members of the DC tech community can attend for free and meet the finalists. Previous winners have included innovators such as LearnVest, Venmo, Trip Advisor and many more. For details on the event, past winners, or the Timmy Awards in all 10 cities they take place in, click here (http://blogs.techinmotionevents.com/)
About Tech in Motion Events & The Timmy Awards
Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners (http://www.jobspringpartners.com/)
FIN Digital is a results-driven agency that provides creative and interactive solutions, thoughtful user interfaces and smart solutions as a service using devices, data and custom enterprise technology to produce results for organizations internationally. With more than 35 years of combined experience in digital development, rich media and strategy, the agency leads a team of skilled professionals to create the best of digital disruption.
