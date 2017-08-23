DC 2017 Best Tech Workplace for Diversity Finalist

 
August 2017





WASHINGTON - Aug. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Timmy Award Media Contact:

Lindsay Lewis

lindsay.lewis@workbridgea.com

469.458.9486

DC Timmy Awards Selects FIN Digital as a Best Tech Workplace for Diversity Finalist

Tech in Motion names top 5 local companies in tech, opens voting to the public to help decide winners

Washington DC (August 28, 2017) – Tech in Motion (http://blogs.techinmotionevents.com/) DC announced FIN Digital (http://www.fin-digital.com) as a finalist for the "Best Tech Workplace for Diversity" category for its Third Annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top workplaces for tech professionals. FIN Digital,a full service digital development and smart solutions as a service firm, joins a listofnotable finalists including Full Measure Education, LiveSafe, and Upskill, chosen from a field of more than 65 nominees.

We started Fin with the belief that the only way to build beautiful technology was to have a company that focused on the power inclusion and as a firm that is 50% women and 100% people of color this award hits home to us in a very powerful way" Says Co-Founder & CEO  Marcus Finley

FIN Digital founded in 2014 mission is to build outstanding digital solutions using mobile, web, smart devices, bot and artificial intelligence technology transforms industries, organizations, cities, a commerce. All the projects created by the organization or custom, with tech built to be expanded on to increase innovation among the world. With clients like FitReserve, Arizona State University and The American Bar Association, FIN has generated innovation the has created disruption within traditional industries to produce success.

"The Timmy Awards aim to celebrate the companies and managers that make that technological innovation possible,"says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion (http://www.techinmotionevents.com/) and Motion Recruitment Partners (http://www.motionrecruitment.com/). "Since the Timmy Awards were created in 2015, over 400 finalists have been celebrated for creating work environments that enable growth in the technology of various industries."

The local community can vote online (http://www.blogs.techinmotionevents.com) through September 8to help choose who represents the best of DC tech. The winners will be chosen through a panel of expert judges and community votes. A complete list of 2017 DC finalists for the Timmys can be found here for all four award categories, highlighting tech work culture, workplace diversity and management as well as startups.

Award winners will be announced live at DC's Timmy Awards on September 28 at 1776 Crystal City in Arlington, where members of the DC tech community can attend for free and meet the finalists. Previous winners have included innovators such as LearnVest, Venmo, Trip Advisor and many more. For details on the event, past winners, or the Timmy Awards in all 10 cities they take place in, click here (http://blogs.techinmotionevents.com/).

About Tech in Motion Events & The Timmy Awards

Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners (http://www.jobspringpartners.com/) and Workbridge Associates (http://www.workbridgeassociates.com/) in 2011, grew into an organization of over 85,000 members across 11 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County, and Toronto. Please visit www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.

About ABC Company

FIN Digital is a results-driven agency that provides creative and interactive solutions, thoughtful user interfaces and smart solutions as a service using devices, data and custom enterprise technology to produce results for organizations internationally. With more than 35 years of combined experience in digital development, rich media and strategy, the agency leads a team of skilled professionals to create the best of digital disruption.
