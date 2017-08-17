News By Tag
Broker Reception Garners Strong Buyer Interest for South Beach at Long Branch
Detailed floor plans and interior/exterior renderings coupled with captivating viewings of the South Beach at Long Branch site have inspired individuals to not only purchase the oceanfront residencies, but attain a new way of living at the Jersey shore.
"We are using the highest quality materials to construct South Beach at Long Branch," explained Mimi Feliciano, CEO of FEM South Beach Urban Renewal. "For example, the glass used throughout the luxury oceanfront residencies is imported from Italy, capable of withstanding winds up to 120 miles per hour. Superstorm Sandy only reached winds under 90 miles per hour, so The Development Team is building with an eye for the future, not just in design, but in terms of safety ensuring the security and comfort of our future residents for years to come."
Throughout the evening, real estate professionals enjoyed delicious fare and refreshments, coupled with lively discourse with FEM co-founders Mimi and Edwin Feliciano, as well as key senior management. Additionally, owner representative Ken Brill of New York Construction Consultants was present to answer any operational questions, as well as the sales team to address inquiries and clarify any details about the project.
FEM South Beach Urban Renewal possesses DCA filings in New Jersey and New York. South Beach at Long Branch is catering to buyers of the most discriminating taste, who share a passion for living by the sea with a need for close proximity to an urban center. Long Branch, a transit hub with strong revitalization activity, satisfies the desire of oceanfront living within a cosmopolitan setting.
South Beach at Long Branch is rising on 1.7 oceanfront acres between Ocean Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, at the intersection of North Bath Avenue. The property is situated at the southernmost point of the city's Beachfront South redevelopment area, just two blocks from Pier Village, a mixed-use oceanfront development, with additional proximity to West End. The upscale condominium sales offices are situated at two convenient locations in the Garden State: on-site in Long Branch, in Monmouth County, and in Montville, in Morris County.
