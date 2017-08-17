 
Saelig Introduces ComfilePi Industrial Raspberry Pi-based Controller

Versatile Raspberry Pi-based ComfilePi models CPi-A070WR and CPi-A102WR are housed and adapted for industrial use
 
 
ComfilePi Raspberry Pi-based COntroller from Saelig
ComfilePi Raspberry Pi-based COntroller from Saelig
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the ComfilePi - an industrial Raspberry Pi-based touch-panel PC. Leveraging the compact, ubiquitous Raspberry Pi 3 board, the ComfilePi inherits the Raspberry Pi 3's 1.2GHz 64 bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, a Broadcom VideoCore IV GPU, and 1GB of RAM.  It comes in two screen sizes  -  7" (CPi-A070WR) and 10.2" (CPi-A102WR) both providing identical capabilities.

The displays are 24-bit color LCDs with a resistive touchscreen and the units provide 22 x ESD-protected GPIO lines, 3 x USB 2.0 host ports, 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet port, 1 x I2C port, and 2 x RS-232C ports.  It also features stereo audio output as well as a piezo buzzer.  WiFi is also possible using an external USB dongle.  Powered by 12-24VDC input, the ComfilePi's primary storage is a microSD card.

The CPi-A070WR and CPi-A102WR are housed in flame-retardant ABS enclosures with an IP65 water resistant front panel, and offer an operating temperature range of 0degC to 70degC.

The ComfilePi can be programmed in almost any language, including C, C++, Java, JavaFX, Javascript, python, C#, vb.net, and even emerging languages such as Rust, D, and Nim, as well as .Net Core 2.0 applications.  Due to the built-in Broadcomm VideoCore IV GPU, the ComfilePi can even render real-time 3D graphics.

Made in South Korea by Comfile Technology, an innovative HMI controller manufacturer, ComfilePi products areavailable now from Saelig Co. Inc., Comfile's only authorized North American technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit http://www.saelig.com

