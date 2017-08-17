 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

ArborOakland Group Launches MotorCityPrint.com

ArborOakland Group of Royal Oak, Michigan is excited to announce it has launched a new automotive dealership focused website, MotorCityPrint.com, for dealership printing needs.
 
 
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- ArborOakland Group recently put the finishing touches on its latest online initiative and launched MotorCityPrint.com to the dealership community.  Initially designed to supply the new-car automotive dealership market with premium designed and produced business cards, the president of ArborOakland Group, Don Kirkland, sees the initial launch as "…just the beginning" for MotorCityPrint.com.  "When we partnered with Utley Brothers earlier this year we knew that we had a foundation from which to expand their online dealership portal.  While we are continuing with the business cards, we will soon add other products including banners and flyers, as well as letterhead and envelopes.

Utley Brothers Printing, a 3rd generation 70-year old business has been designing and producing premium business cards for automotive dealerships since the early 1950's when the original Utley Brothers fell in love with the new car styles they saw in the local Detroit showrooms but found the business cards they were handed really drab. From their print shop in Detroit, the brothers created business cards for targeted dealerships, selling 300 orders the first year. The product offering grew over the years and when ArborOakland Group purchased the company in February, Utley Brothers Printing served thousands of dealerships, producing millions of cards every month.

Lead project manager on the website, Kyle Breen-Bondie said, "Utley Brothers has served the automotive dealership market with an effective but aging website which had been launched in 2007. Built on a more robust and secure platform, MotorCityPrint.com, will accommodate prior users of UtleyBros.com with a more feature-rich experience." Breen-Bondie said "Because Utley Brothers Printing has been serving the automotive dealerships as well as they have for so many years we knew MotorCityPrint.com was going to need to be a great ordering experience. We think we've accomplished that with features like online proofing, order history, 3-click reordering, shipment tracking and secure payments."

Don Kirkland said, "The sky is the limit with MotorCityPrint.com and this is just the beginning.  It is scaled for printed products beyond business cards, but it was important to me that we honor the legacy of the automotive dealership clients who for decades have relied on Utley Brothers Printing to produce professionally designed business cards." Kirkland continued, "We are excited to offer a faster and more accurate service experience as the web-to-print technology on which MotorCityPrint.com is built will shorten the time between the customers' placing the order and the order arriving in our customers hands. This is a meaningful experience for both our organization and most importantly our customers."

The company encourages new car dealerships to take MotorCityPrint.com for a test drive at: https://motorcityprint.com/

Contact
Andy Harrison
***@arboroakland.com
Click to Share