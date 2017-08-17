News By Tag
ArborOakland Group Launches MotorCityPrint.com
ArborOakland Group of Royal Oak, Michigan is excited to announce it has launched a new automotive dealership focused website, MotorCityPrint.com, for dealership printing needs.
Utley Brothers Printing, a 3rd generation 70-year old business has been designing and producing premium business cards for automotive dealerships since the early 1950's when the original Utley Brothers fell in love with the new car styles they saw in the local Detroit showrooms but found the business cards they were handed really drab. From their print shop in Detroit, the brothers created business cards for targeted dealerships, selling 300 orders the first year. The product offering grew over the years and when ArborOakland Group purchased the company in February, Utley Brothers Printing served thousands of dealerships, producing millions of cards every month.
Lead project manager on the website, Kyle Breen-Bondie said, "Utley Brothers has served the automotive dealership market with an effective but aging website which had been launched in 2007. Built on a more robust and secure platform, MotorCityPrint.com, will accommodate prior users of UtleyBros.com with a more feature-rich experience."
Don Kirkland said, "The sky is the limit with MotorCityPrint.com and this is just the beginning. It is scaled for printed products beyond business cards, but it was important to me that we honor the legacy of the automotive dealership clients who for decades have relied on Utley Brothers Printing to produce professionally designed business cards." Kirkland continued, "We are excited to offer a faster and more accurate service experience as the web-to-print technology on which MotorCityPrint.com is built will shorten the time between the customers' placing the order and the order arriving in our customers hands. This is a meaningful experience for both our organization and most importantly our customers."
The company encourages new car dealerships to take MotorCityPrint.com for a test drive at: https://motorcityprint.com/
