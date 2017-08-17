Roger B. Kennedy Construction Ranks As 12th Largest Florida-Based General Building Contractor

Orlando Area Construction Management Firm Ranked In National Contractor Survey

Roger B. Kennedy Construction

407-478-4500

cpope@rbkennedy.com

-- ORLANDO, Fla. (August 23, 2017) – Altamonte Springs-based Roger B. Kennedy Construction has been ranked as the 12th largest Florida-based General Building Contractor according to ENR Southeast's annual Top Contractors survey published on July 10, 2017. Kennedy ranks 81st largest overall among The Southeast's Top Contractors according to the nationally respected survey. Its Southeast region includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.The Kennedy organization has been in continuous operation as a family-owned construction business for 147 years, and opened its Florida office in Orlando in 1972. Headed by Roger B. Kennedy, Jr., President, Roger B. Kennedy Construction ranks among Florida's largest construction companies and is one of Florida's largest family-owned businesses. The company specializes in multi-family, hospitality, commercial and healthcare projects including apartments, condominiums, hotels, timeshare resorts, student housing, and more.Roger B. Kennedy Construction has worked on hundreds of projects throughout the state of Florida including those in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. Current projects include: The Residences at Seminole Commons Apartments in Sanford, Florida; Drake Midtown Apartments and Griffin Farm at Midtown town center in Lake Mary, Florida; The Alexander at Sabal Point Apartments in Longwood; and Tapestry Tallahassee Walden ALF and Memory Care in Tallahassee.In addition to offering pre-construction and construction management services, Roger B. Kennedy Construction also offers sustainability consulting. Among their team are Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) accredited professionals and Green Advantage Environmental Certified staff members. Throughout the design and planning process, the team at Roger B. Kennedy Construction will make recommendations for Green Building practices.Roger B. Kennedy, President of Roger B. Kennedy Construction states, "There are several cost savings available when choosing a general contractor who is LEED certified in Orlando, not to mention the possible tax gain benefits and allowances for your construction project. Using a LEED certified contractor can also help you use more recycled materials in your build process and can in turn reduce construction waste."There are hundreds of details involved in commercial construction and with the hands-on involvement and attention to quality, the team at Roger B. Kennedy Construction prides themselves for staying on budget and on-time with project completion. They strive for a zero-punch list by being pro-active throughout each project. Their administrative staff prides itself in their accuracy and punctuality in completing payments, waivers, warranties and other necessary documents.Kennedy adds "With our organized approach, projects are completed efficiently and on budget, therefore giving us the competitive advantage for being a top construction management firm in Orlando."The headquarters of Roger B. Kennedy Construction is located at 1105 Kensington Park Drive, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 32714, telephone (407) 478-4500. For more information, visit www.rbkennedy.com.