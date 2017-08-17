News By Tag
The Babys launch PledgeMusic Campaign for New Album
Timeless: Anthology II is Set to be Released this Fall and Fans can be a Part of It!
The campaign can be found at http://www.pledgemusic.com/
Timeless pays homage to The Babys 1981 Anthology album, offering recreations of many of its signature songs, deep cuts and new songs - performed by their current members; co-founders Wally Stocker (lead guitar) and Tony Brock (drums), along with lead vocalist/bassist John Bisaha, guitarist Joey Sykes, keyboardist Francesco Saglietti and The Babettes - Holly Bisaha and Elisa Chadbourne.
Stocker shared, "I personally think Timeless has a more distinctive sound to it production wise, mainly because the tracks all came from the same studio, unlike the first Anthology. I am very pleased that we managed to maintain that 'Babys' sound!"
Both Stocker and Brock are confident that this album will be well-received. "Some fans will never let go of the original versions, but I know a true fan will be open-minded enough to enjoy where we are now, especially with our incredible lead singer, John Bisaha (and other members)," Brock added.
Bisaha's presence and enthusiasm are both powerful on stage and behind the scenes. "We all bring something new into the making of this record, even Tony and Wally. There's a 'live' feel to this record. We've brought all the glitz and glamour with the arrangements and orchestrations,"
Seasoned guitarist/songwriter Joey Sykes provides a new dimension and nuance, who shared, "The surprise is that The Babys actually recorded another greatest hits album. For hardcore Babys fans, and music fans in general, that's a great thing to have a few new ones that we put our stamp on."
The music of The Babys has withstood the test of time, with Bisaha concluding, "These songs are part of the storyboards of our lives. These songs are Timeless – and so – our album shall be titled as such."
For high resolution press photos, visit https://www.thebabysofficial.com/
The Babys are available for interviews and radio/TV appearances. Contact Jenn Mitchell, Public Relations for The Babys at pr-team@thebabysofficial.com or at 847-693-0455.
The recording of Timeless: Anthology II is taking place at Pacifique Studios in North Hollywood, CA, and is engineered by Ted Greenberg and produced by Tony Valenziano and Tony Brock.
