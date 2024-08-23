Celebrating "Mexican Heritage" and 93 Years of the Mexican Civic Patriotic Committee Grand Marshal: The iconic Mexican Wrestler "El Hijo de El Santo" and Co-Grand Marshal – Diana Zermeño

-- The 78th Annual East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival in East Los Angeles is back, featuring the iconic Mexican wrestler 'El Hijo de El Santo' as Grand Marshal and co-Grand Marshal Diana Zermeño.The longest-running and largest parade of its kind in this country will take place in East Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. It will take place on E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, starting at Mednik Avenue until it reaches Record Avenue. The celebration will continue with music, entertainment, a fair, food stalls, and fun for the whole family on Mednik Avenue, between E. César E. Chávez Avenue and First Street.The theme for this year's celebration is "Mexican Heritage," aimed at educating the youth of the USA about Mexico's cultural roots and traditions. 'El Hijo de El Santo' is a masked wrestler who has upheld his father 'El Santo's' legacy for over 42 years, achieving championship victories along the way.originated in Mexico and is a sport that has strong cultural significance for the Mexican people, particularly among children. It's important to note that in 2018, UNESCO declared Wrestling as an intangible cultural heritage of Mexico City.The Co-Grand marshal of the parade is Diana Zermeño, who voices Dora, the beloved Latina heroine, in the new preschool animated series. The show airs on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon. Zermeño, who has Mexican parents, is proud to be fully bilingual and to be the voice of Dora for a new generation of preschoolers.This year, the parade's godmother and godfather will be Carla Estrada and Alfonso Arau, both important directors in film and television.Carla Estrada is a renowned Mexican television producer, specializing in telenovelas. Her work has been broadcast in over 100 countries and translated into more than 20 languages. She has won numerous awards and accolades worldwide. Her altruistic efforts demonstrate her strong support for the Mexican community.Alfonso Arau began his career as a comedian alongside actor Sergio Corona. He also worked as a dancer in several films and was part of the rock and roll movement in the 60s. Arau acted in significant Mexican films such as "Pedro Páramo", "El Águila Descalza", and "El Rincón de las Vírgenes". In the 90s, he directed the films "Como Agua Para Chocolate" and "Un Paseo por las Nubes". He has been honored with the Ariel Award six times, won a Silver Goddess Award, and received a Golden Globe nomination.The esteemed actress and singer Lilia Guízar is a special guest on this year's show. With a long and successful career as an actress, she was part of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, starring in films such as "Los Hijos del Rancho Grande," where she starred alongside her father Tito Guizar (1956), and "La Locura del Rock and Roll" (1957). As a singer, Lilia Guízar had a transnational appeal similar to her famous father and performed Spanish songs on two popular American television shows of the early 1960s, "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "The Chevy Show." Ms. Guizar's achievements are a significant part of Mexico's artistic and cultural legacy.As the guest of honor, Castulo de la Rocha, President and CEO of AltaMed Health Services Corporation, is a pioneer in community health. Under his visionary leadership, AltaMed has transformed from a neighborhood clinic in East Los Angeles to one of the largest federally qualified health centers in the United States.Antonio Zamora, originally from Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, will be a special guest. He gained recognition for his song 'Zacazonapan', which catapulted him to musical stardom. In 2008, he was honored in Zacazonapan, State of Mexico, with a library and a street named after him. Recently, he signed a contract with the Warner Music label.As the God- son of the parade, Ysaac Álvarez is a well-known broadcaster and media personality from Los Angeles and the United States, with over 30 years of experience. He is currently the founder and host of YAMtv, his YouTube channel, which has attracted around 42,000 views in just 5 months, with more than 9,000 monthly viewers."The Mexican Civic Patriotic Committee Inc. will celebrate 93 years in the city of Los Angeles. Since its founding in 1931, the organizing committee has established itself as one of the pillars of the Mexican-American community in Los Angeles. And for 78 years its main event has been this parade considered a symbol of union and joy among the Latino community, which is attended by hundreds of participants exceeding expectations in attendance every year.The parade will be broadcast live from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on ABC Channel 7, one of the nation's largest television networks.Theis presented and produced by the Mexican Civic Patriotic Committee with the support of the Consulate General of Mexico in the City of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County.Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis District 1, Los Angeles Councilmember Kevin De Leon District 14, and the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles.ABC7, Univisión 34, Altamed, Onelegacy, JP Morgan Chase, Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, LA Metro and YAMtv.