Groove with the energetic beat of "Catch A Wave" by Nu Wav Dre on SoundCloud
Versatile Nu Wav Dre releases a new single "Catch A Wave" on SoundCloud. The track highlights the flawless rapping and unique voice texture of the performer.
Talented rapper cum singer and composer Nu Wav Dre hails from Los Angeles and has already amazed fans with his exceptional creativity in blending classic hip hop with contemporary beats. His appealing attitude is something that is pulling more crowds in his music gallery. Some of his tracks that has been highly appreciated by fans and critics are " See How I'm living" produced by Biggcuzbeats, "What Im On" ,"Lac Muzic", "thinking", 'authentic" and also others. All of the tracks are loaded with the marvelous beats of hip hop music powered with incredible rapping style and production technicalities are just perfect.
The latest buzz is created by the Nu Wav Dre's hottest single "Catch A Wave" is the best among his lot and composed with perfection. Be it the rapping flow, the background score, or the witty lyrics, it will keep listeners hooked in his gallery. Nu Wav Dre has recorded the track on Anarchy Studios, the leading recording studio of Houston. Groove with the zesty beats of the track on Soundcloud.
Please visit here to listen this song of Nu Wav Dre:
https://soundcloud.com/
