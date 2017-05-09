 
News By Tag
* Korenix Technology
* Advancenet
* Seminar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Taipei City
  New Taipei City
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817


Korenix and Advancenet Holding a Professional Workshop Together in Malaysia

Korenix Technology and Advancenet are collaborating to hold a one-day workshop on 9/5/2017 (Tue.) at Four Points by Sheraton Puchong, Malaysia.
 
 
2017korenix-banner_1090x300_MalaysiaSeminar
2017korenix-banner_1090x300_MalaysiaSeminar
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Advancenet is a trusted partner of Korenix, selling Korenix high quality products including Industrial Ethernet Switches, Industrial PoE Switches, Industrial Wireless Solutions, Industrial Media Converter, Industrial Computer, etc. in Malaysia.

This September, the two companies are going to hold a professional workshop to benefit local customers of Malaysia. It is a one-day training on Korenix and its highlighted product lines including JetNet Series-Industrial Ethernet Switches, JetPoE Series-Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switches, and JetWave Series-Industrial Wireless Solutions. Moreover, in concern of the growing cautious on Security issues, there will be Korenix Cyber Security & Cyber Redundancy Introduction to help improve the user's network reliability.

Date: 9/5/2017 (Tuesday)
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 15:30 p.m. (Lunch Included)
Venue: Four Points by Sheraton Puchong

Korenix sincerely invite our customers in Malaysia to join the one-day workshop on 9/5/2017 at Four Points by Sheraton Puchong. For registration, please reply to Advancenet window before 8/22/2017 (Tue) with below information:

• Name
• Company Name
• Contact Number
• Email

Fax: 603-8070 9633
Email: sales@advancenet.com.my
RSVP before 8/22/2017 (Tuesday)

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000
Email: sales@korenix.com

Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
Source:
Email:***@korenix.com Email Verified
Tags:Korenix Technology, Advancenet, Seminar
Industry:Industrial
Location:New Taipei City - New Taipei City - Taiwan
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share