Korenix and Advancenet Holding a Professional Workshop Together in Malaysia
Korenix Technology and Advancenet are collaborating to hold a one-day workshop on 9/5/2017 (Tue.) at Four Points by Sheraton Puchong, Malaysia.
This September, the two companies are going to hold a professional workshop to benefit local customers of Malaysia. It is a one-day training on Korenix and its highlighted product lines including JetNet Series-Industrial Ethernet Switches, JetPoE Series-Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switches, and JetWave Series-Industrial Wireless Solutions. Moreover, in concern of the growing cautious on Security issues, there will be Korenix Cyber Security & Cyber Redundancy Introduction to help improve the user's network reliability.
Date: 9/5/2017 (Tuesday)
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 15:30 p.m. (Lunch Included)
Venue: Four Points by Sheraton Puchong
Korenix sincerely invite our customers in Malaysia to join the one-day workshop on 9/5/2017 at Four Points by Sheraton Puchong. For registration, please reply to Advancenet window before 8/22/2017 (Tue) with below information:
• Name
• Company Name
• Contact Number
Fax: 603-8070 9633
Email: sales@advancenet.com.my
RSVP before 8/22/2017 (Tuesday)
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
