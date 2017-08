Korenix and Advancenet Holding a Professional Workshop Together in Malaysia

Korenix Technology and Advancenet are collaborating to hold a one-day workshop on 9/5/2017 (Tue.) at Four Points by Sheraton Puchong, Malaysia.

-- Advancenet is a trusted partner of Korenix, selling Korenix high quality products includingin Malaysia.This September, the two companies are going to hold a professional workshop to benefit local customers of Malaysia. It is a one-day training on Korenix and its highlighted product lines including-Industrial Ethernet Switches,-Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switches, and-Industrial Wireless Solutions. Moreover, in concern of the growing cautious on Security issues, there will be KorenixIntroduction to help improve the user's network reliability.Korenix sincerely invite our customers in Malaysia to join the one-day workshop on 9/5/2017 at Four Points by Sheraton Puchong. For registration, please reply to Advancenet window before 8/22/2017 (Tue) with below information:• Name• Company Name• Contact Number• EmailFax: 603-8070 9633Email: sales@advancenet.com.my, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/ KorenixTechnology/ Tel: +886-2-8911-1000Email: sales@korenix.com