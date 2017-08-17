News By Tag
The most popular instruments that changed Indian music
Indian music has evolved a lot in the last few decades, but classical music holds its own position. The Indian musical instruments have a large contribution to Indian music, and hence Indian culture.
Harmonium
Harmonium should occupy the first place, if the most notable Indian musical instruments are taken into consideration. Nothing is known about the inventor of Harmonium, but it is a typical musical instrument, which is used in all kind of Indian and South Asian musical genres. The modified version of Harmonium, which is also called Piano, is also used nowadays, but a number of musical Gurus still use Harmonium, not only because of its ethnic value, but also because of its natural melody, which they cannot get from an electronic Piano.
Tabla
If any other instrument deserves mention just after Harmonium, it should be Tabla, which is another popular musical instrument, which is popular in India and South Asian countries. In Table, there are two instruments, which are of unequal sizes, and the Tabla player should play both the instruments at the same time with proper synchronization for the best possible music. Table is still used in classical music, and a number of Tabla players consider it as a base musical instrument for drums, jazz, and a number of other instruments. Tabla is generally played by men, and the fusion of Tabla, along with Harmonium and other musical instruments can create melodious music.
Flute
Flute is one of the most beautiful and melodious musical instruments, which is still used nowadays in a number of Indian music genres. The frequency of the Flute sounds are quite high and it can be audible from a long distance. Flue is believed to be played by one of the most respected Hindu God in Indian mythology, and the musical instrument is also used in a number of musical genres even outside India. Flute has not been refurbished a lot, as Flue alone can play melodious music, if the player knows how to play it properly.
Other instruments
Apart from the musical Instruments, discussed above, there are a number of other musical instruments. Indian musical culture is just too big to be summed up in a small space. Other musical instruments, which deserve special mention, include Sitar, Santoor, Sarangi and many others. You can find such Indian musical instruments on various websites, and one of them is Gurusoundz.
