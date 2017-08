The most popular instruments that changed Indian music

Indian music has evolved a lot in the last few decades, but classical music holds its own position. The Indian musical instruments have a large contribution to Indian music, and hence Indian culture.

End

-- There are a number of musical instruments, which are used nowadays to create music, but there are a few musical instruments, which act as a base for all the modern musical instruments, which are used nowadays. Harmoniums, Tabla, Sitar are a few of the many musical instruments, which deserve special mention in the list of most notable musical instruments. Though, with the advancement of science and technology, there are numerous musical instrument simulators available, but none of them are capable enough to play equally melodious music as the original ones. Moreover, for long term usage, all the musicians choose the original instruments for quality as well as comfort.Harmonium should occupy the first place, if the most notableare taken into consideration. Nothing is known about the inventor of Harmonium, but it is a typical musical instrument, which is used in all kind of Indian and South Asian musical genres. The modified version of Harmonium, which is also called Piano, is also used nowadays, but a number of musical Gurus still use Harmonium, not only because of its ethnic value, but also because of its natural melody, which they cannot get from an electronic Piano.If any other instrument deserves mention just after Harmonium, it should be Tabla, which is another popular musical instrument, which is popular in India and South Asian countries. In Table, there are two instruments, which are of unequal sizes, and the Tabla player should play both the instruments at the same time with proper synchronization for the best possible music. Table is still used in classical music, and a number of Tabla players consider it as a base musical instrument for drums, jazz, and a number of other instruments. Tabla is generally played by men, and the fusion of Tabla, along with Harmonium and other musical instruments can create melodious music.Flute is one of the most beautiful and melodious musical instruments, which is still used nowadays in a number of Indian music genres. The frequency of the Flute sounds are quite high and it can be audible from a long distance. Flue is believed to be played by one of the most respected Hindu God in Indian mythology, and the musical instrument is also used in a number of musical genres even outside India. Flute has not been refurbished a lot, as Flue alone can play melodious music, if the player knows how to play it properly.Apart from the musical Instruments, discussed above, there are a number of other musical instruments. Indian musical culture is just too big to be summed up in a small space. Other musical instruments, which deserve special mention, include Sitar, Santoor, Sarangi and many others. You can find suchon various websites, and one of them is Gurusoundz.Visit Us: http://www.gurusoundz.com/ ADDRESS:Guru Soundz City,Hainault Business Park,12 - 14 Fowler Road,Hainault, Near IlfordIG6 3UTPHONE:02085944040