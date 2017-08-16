News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Start weekend days in tasty, engaging style with brunch at Angelo's Wine Bar in Albany Park
Featuring a satisfying collection of breakfast and lunch dishes from sweet to savory, the expansive menu is guaranteed to please all tastes and cravings. Warm up your appetites with some shared plates. Per La Tavola dishes, meaning "for the table," are intended to give tablemates a gratifying taste of a dish, but these dishes also work well as one person's meal. Shared plates include Mozzarella Fritta ($10) with truffle honey and pistachio; brioche bread French Toast ($13); and Avocado Toast ($11) with shrimp, jalapeño, orange supremes, and cilantro on rosemary olive oil bread.
For those who cannot start the day without eggs, Angelo's has a variety of egg-cellent dishes that even non-egg lovers will drool over. Get some comfort from the Southern Eggs Benedict ($14) with 30-minute sous vide eggs, fried chicken thigh, buttermilk biscuit and saffron hollandaise or the Chilaquiles ($10), a nachos-for-breakfast-
The second half of the menu features salads, sandwiches, pizza and pasta. While salads often get over shadowed, they are anything but ordinary at Angelo's. Choose from Roasted Portobello ($12) with tomato confit, red onion, gorgonzola, toasted almonds and balsamic vinaigrette over arugula; Burrata Caprese ($11), smoked cherry tomato accompanying burrata mozzarella, balsamic glaze, pesto, basil and garlic; and Cobb ($14) with chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, gorgonzola cheese in a prosecco vinaigrette and garnished with chives.
Sandwiches include Marinated Grilled Chicken Thigh ($13) with bacon bourbon jam, avocado, arugula, tomato and aioli on roasted garlic focaccia bread; Mortadella ($14), a simple sandwich with fontina cheese, sweet salsa and teleca; Meatball Sandwich ($13) with mozzarella cheese, divola and basil on a baguette; Duck Duck Moo ($16), a Slagel Family Farm beef patty, duck bacon, duck egg and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun; Ahi Tuna BLT ($13) with bacon, tomato, arugula, avocado and aioli on a toasted ciabatta; and the Hangover Burger ($16), a Slagel Family Farm beef patty piled high with American cheese, guacamole, tortilla strips, habanero sauce and topped with a sunny side up egg on a brioche bun. This hearty sandwich is a delicious cure to the next day hangover.
When it comes to pasta for brunch, Chef Julia Helton adds her special touch of deliciousness. Offering three options, each dish is carefully thought out. Try the Gnocchi ($13) house ricotta potato, vodka pomodoro, basil, ricotta; Bucatini all'Ubriaco ($12) in a red wine Bolognese sauce; or for something straightforward, the Spaghetti e Polpette ($13) with spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce.
Since its inception in the 1960s, Angelo's was known for delivering quality pizzas to loyal customers in Albany Park. Although its looks and concept have evolved over the years, the restaurant's commitment to serving top notch pizza has not. The wide selection includes Classic Angelo's favorites like the Manzo Italiano ($14) and The Angelo's ($14) as well as new crowd pleasers such as the Gamberetto ($16) with shrimp, roasted garlic cream, caramelized onion, Italian herb and fresh mozzarella; Wild Mushroom ($16), roasted garlic cream sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella and four kinds of mushrooms; Fig & Prosciutto ($15) with garlic confit oil, chevrè, prosciutto, fig, mozzarella, arugula, parmesan and balsamic; and Salsiccia ($14) with Italian sausage, basil, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato and Italian herb. For those who can't decide between breakfast or lunch, get the best of both worlds with the Breakfast Pizza ($13), a garlic cream sauce based pizza loaded with sausage, bacon, fresh mozzarella and topped with an oven poached egg. Gluten free dough is available for an additional $2.
Grab a seat on Angelo's outside patio to enjoy the warm days, sit indoors for TVs and AC or sleep in on the weekends and have brunch delivered. View the full in-house menu here (http://www.angeloswinebar.com/
Angelo's Wine Bar also features an expertly selected wine list, in-house barrel-aged vermouth, classic cocktails and an ample selection of craft beers to perfectly accompany your brunch.
About Angelo's Wine Bar
A long-time neighborhood staple, Angelo's Wine Bar (http://www.angeloswinebar.com/)
In June 2017, Fakhoury added a spacious, stylish new outdoor patio, the first on the West Montrose side of the Chicago River's north branch.
Visit the Angelo's website at www.angeloswinebar.com and like Angelo's Wine Bar on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
Follow on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse