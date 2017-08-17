 
News By Tag
* Nintex Training
* Nintex
* Tekdog
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

TekDog Inc. Now Offers Advanced Nintex Training

New Live Nintex Training Courses Teach Students How to Build More Complex Solutions in SharePoint Using Nintex Workflow & Forms
 
 
Nintex_Advanced_Concepts
Nintex_Advanced_Concepts
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nintex Training
* Nintex
* Tekdog

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Columbus - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Events

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- TekDog Inc., a software training and development company, and Nintex's Preferred Global Training Partner, recently launched 3 new training courses covering advanced concepts in Nintex Workflow & Nintex Forms. TekDog has been providing Nintex training courses to customers and Nintex Partners for over 6 years.  After many requests to share their full breadth of Nintex knowledge with the masses, TekDog has finally released Nintex training beyond what any other Nintex training company has released before.

Jason Keller, President and CEO of TekDog Inc., developed these training courses to push Nintex users to realize the full capabilities of the Nintex products.  Keller shared: "Many customers over the years have asked 'Ok, what's next?' when it comes to Nintex training.  Our Nintex Complete Extended edition is the most comprehensive Nintex Workflow & Forms training available.  Yet, there is more that Nintex can do when combined with our TekDog Productivity Controls and JavaScript.  These new advanced courses offer training for users that want to push Nintex and SharePoint a little farther in their organization."

August 23, 2017 is the launch of a free, 2.5 hour live training class 'How to Create Apps Using Nintex Forms, TekDog Productivity Controls and JavaScript'.   This free training teaches the fundamentals of creating applications using SharePoint and Nintex Forms and will be offered (with limited available seats) now through November on their website http://www.tekdoginc.com/free-courses.

Those Nintex users that have a basic working knowledge of Nintex, will find the Advanced Concepts (https://store.tekdoginc.com/collections/instructor-led-on...) and Programming JavaScript and CSS in Nintex Forms training courses will be the next best step in their Nintex journey.  Each of these courses is delivered live, online once a month through 2017.  Space in each course is limited in order to provide the best learning experience for students to ask questions and get the most out of the knowledgeable expert instructors.

You can find out more information on TekDog's full catalog of Nintex Training courses at www.tekdoginc.com and more about their upcoming live Nintex training options by visiting https://store.tekdoginc.com/collections/instructor-led-online-nintex-training

Contact
Kerry Kicos
***@tekdoginc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tekdoginc.com Email Verified
Tags:Nintex Training, Nintex, Tekdog
Industry:Software
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TekDog Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share