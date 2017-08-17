News By Tag
TekDog Inc. Now Offers Advanced Nintex Training
New Live Nintex Training Courses Teach Students How to Build More Complex Solutions in SharePoint Using Nintex Workflow & Forms
Jason Keller, President and CEO of TekDog Inc., developed these training courses to push Nintex users to realize the full capabilities of the Nintex products. Keller shared: "Many customers over the years have asked 'Ok, what's next?' when it comes to Nintex training. Our Nintex Complete Extended edition is the most comprehensive Nintex Workflow & Forms training available. Yet, there is more that Nintex can do when combined with our TekDog Productivity Controls and JavaScript. These new advanced courses offer training for users that want to push Nintex and SharePoint a little farther in their organization."
August 23, 2017 is the launch of a free, 2.5 hour live training class 'How to Create Apps Using Nintex Forms, TekDog Productivity Controls and JavaScript'. This free training teaches the fundamentals of creating applications using SharePoint and Nintex Forms and will be offered (with limited available seats) now through November on their website http://www.tekdoginc.com/
Those Nintex users that have a basic working knowledge of Nintex, will find the Advanced Concepts (https://store.tekdoginc.com/
You can find out more information on TekDog's full catalog of Nintex Training courses at www.tekdoginc.com and more about their upcoming live Nintex training options by visiting https://store.tekdoginc.com/
Kerry Kicos
***@tekdoginc.com
