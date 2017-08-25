Country(s)
TekDog Inc. Releases New Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms
TekDog added 3 New Productivity Controls to their subscription-based add-on to Nintex Forms. TekDog Productivity Controls now offers eSignatures for Nintex Forms.
The initial TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms launch included 3 controls:
1. SubForm Control creates true parent-child relationships to bound data in lists and libraries. (Blog: How To Create Relational Databases in SharePoint)
2. Aggregate Control provides calculations on your Nintex Forms for record sets not connected to that form or can be used with the SubForm Control to provide column-level aggregate functions like sums and averages.
3. Mask Control ensures correct data is entered into your Nintex Form and includes over 20 masks for common text fields like phone number, email address, postal code, etc. (Blog: Mask Control for Nintex Forms)
This week, TekDog announced the release of 3 NEW Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms:
4. Electronic Signature Control allows users to electronically sign a Nintex Form. It works on internal Nintex Forms (not Nintex Live) and is mobile and touch-screen friendly. (Blog: eSignature Control for Nintex Forms)
5. Add New Button Control allows users to create a child record from a parent record source within a modal control by clicking a button from a parent record.
6. Query String Text Box Control passes values between Nintex Forms allowing users to build more complex solutions like wizards and multi-page forms. (Blog: Nintex Form Control Using URL Query String)
All 6 TekDog Productivity Controls are included with an annual subscription and specific to the on-prem 2013 version of Nintex. The TekDog Productivity Controls were developed to help Nintex Forms users overcome the challenges typically faced when creating forms in Nintex. They make the complex much simpler and intuitive for users!
You can view a demo covering all of the TekDog Productivity Controls on vimeo: https://vimeo.com/
To learn more about TekDog Productivity Controls or request a FREE 30-day trial, visit http://www.tekdoginc.com/
