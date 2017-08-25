 

TekDog Inc. Releases New Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms

TekDog added 3 New Productivity Controls to their subscription-based add-on to Nintex Forms. TekDog Productivity Controls now offers eSignatures for Nintex Forms.
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- TekDog Inc., a software training and development company, launched their new product TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms in early 2017. TekDog, a Premier Nintex Partner, has been assisting customers with Nintex projects for over 6 years. During this time, Jason Keller, President of TekDog Inc., realized some key areas within Nintex Forms that could make customers more efficient and increase overall productivity when creating Nintex Forms. Keller described: "TekDog Productivity Controls were developed to allow Nintex Forms users to create powerful solutions using data relationships that were impossible without custom code. I wanted to create controls that can be used within Nintex Forms to enhance the Forms capability and make the life of the developer that much easier! Why are we working around obvious limitations when we can create an affordable fix that everyone can use?!"

The initial TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms launch included 3 controls:

1.     SubForm Control creates true parent-child relationships to bound data in lists and libraries. (Blog: How To Create Relational Databases in SharePoint)

2.     Aggregate Control provides calculations on your Nintex Forms for record sets not connected to that form or can be used with the SubForm Control to provide column-level aggregate functions like sums and averages.

3.     Mask Control ensures correct data is entered into your Nintex Form and includes over 20 masks for common text fields like phone number, email address, postal code, etc. (Blog: Mask Control for Nintex Forms)

This week, TekDog announced the release of 3 NEW Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms:

4.     Electronic Signature Control allows users to electronically sign a Nintex Form. It works on internal Nintex Forms (not Nintex Live) and is mobile and touch-screen friendly. (Blog: eSignature Control for Nintex Forms)

5.     Add New Button Control allows users to create a child record from a parent record source within a modal control by clicking a button from a parent record.

6.     Query String Text Box Control passes values between Nintex Forms allowing users to build more complex solutions like wizards and multi-page forms. (Blog: Nintex Form Control Using URL Query String)

All 6 TekDog Productivity Controls are included with an annual subscription and specific to the on-prem 2013 version of Nintex. The TekDog Productivity Controls were developed to help Nintex Forms users overcome the challenges typically faced when creating forms in Nintex. They make the complex much simpler and intuitive for users!

You can view a demo covering all of the TekDog Productivity Controls on vimeo: https://vimeo.com/230959764



To learn more about TekDog Productivity Controls or request a FREE 30-day trial, visit http://www.tekdoginc.com/nintex-form-controls or email sales@tekdoginc.com.

