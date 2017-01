TekDog Inc. Releases Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms

First three Form Controls of the collection are being released in February 2017.

-- As Nintex's preferred global training partner, TekDog Inc. has been training and working with customers using Nintex products for many years. From this hands-on experience, came insight into some voids that users experience when using Nintex Forms. Hence, TekDog's Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms was born.Jason Keller, President and CEO of TekDog Inc., created the collection of TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms. Keller stated, "TekDog Productivity Controls empower solution developers using SharePoint and Nintex Forms to create powerful solutions leveraging data relationships that were otherwise impossible without custom code or an act of God."TekDog's first release of their product will include 3 Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms: Sub Form Control, Mask Control and Aggregate Control. This subscription-based product provides users with access to these controls on day one. When new controls are released, customers have access to those controls as well, for example, TekDog's Digital Signature Control slated for release the first half of 2017.TekDog's new Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms is an affordable way to add-on to an enterprise's investment in Nintex Forms, by enhancing the functionality. The TekDog Sub Form Control provides the ability to form one-to-many data relationships replacing the Nintex Repeating Section control with a real data-bound control. The TekDog Mask Control offers the ability to force text inputs to meet one of 29 formats with validation run in real-time providing a better alternative to writing validation rules. The TekDog Aggregate Control allows you to conduct aggregate math operations on data sets not connected to your form - it replaces a calculated field when looking to sum data in the Sub Form Control.You can find more information on the new TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms by visiting their website http://www.tekdoginc.com/ nintex-form- controls