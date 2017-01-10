News By Tag
TekDog Inc. Releases Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms
First three Form Controls of the collection are being released in February 2017.
Jason Keller, President and CEO of TekDog Inc., created the collection of TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms. Keller stated, "TekDog Productivity Controls empower solution developers using SharePoint and Nintex Forms to create powerful solutions leveraging data relationships that were otherwise impossible without custom code or an act of God."
TekDog's first release of their product will include 3 Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms: Sub Form Control, Mask Control and Aggregate Control. This subscription-
TekDog's new Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms is an affordable way to add-on to an enterprise's investment in Nintex Forms, by enhancing the functionality. The TekDog Sub Form Control provides the ability to form one-to-many data relationships replacing the Nintex Repeating Section control with a real data-bound control. The TekDog Mask Control offers the ability to force text inputs to meet one of 29 formats with validation run in real-time providing a better alternative to writing validation rules. The TekDog Aggregate Control allows you to conduct aggregate math operations on data sets not connected to your form - it replaces a calculated field when looking to sum data in the Sub Form Control.
You can find more information on the new TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms by visiting their website http://www.tekdoginc.com/
