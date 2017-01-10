 
News By Tag
* Nintex Forms
* TekDog Inc.
* Nintex
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

TekDog Inc. Releases Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms

First three Form Controls of the collection are being released in February 2017.
 
 
TD Productivity Controls
TD Productivity Controls
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nintex Forms
* TekDog Inc.
* Nintex

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Columbus - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Products

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- As Nintex's preferred global training partner, TekDog Inc. has been training and working with customers using Nintex products for many years. From this hands-on experience, came insight into some voids that users experience when using Nintex Forms. Hence, TekDog's Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms was born.

Jason Keller, President and CEO of TekDog Inc., created the collection of TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms. Keller stated, "TekDog Productivity Controls empower solution developers using SharePoint and Nintex Forms to create powerful solutions leveraging data relationships that were otherwise impossible without custom code or an act of God."

TekDog's first release of their product will include 3 Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms: Sub Form Control, Mask Control and Aggregate Control.  This subscription-based product provides users with access to these controls on day one.  When new controls are released, customers have access to those controls as well, for example, TekDog's Digital Signature Control slated for release the first half of 2017.

TekDog's new Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms is an affordable way to add-on to an enterprise's investment in Nintex Forms, by enhancing the functionality.  The TekDog Sub Form Control provides the ability to form one-to-many data relationships replacing the Nintex Repeating Section control with a real data-bound control.  The TekDog Mask Control offers the ability to force text inputs to meet one of 29 formats with validation run in real-time providing a better alternative to writing validation rules. The TekDog Aggregate Control allows you to conduct aggregate math operations on data sets not connected to your form - it replaces a calculated field when looking to sum data in the Sub Form Control.

You can find more information on the new TekDog Productivity Controls for Nintex Forms by visiting their website http://www.tekdoginc.com/nintex-form-controls

Contact
TekDog Inc.
kerry@tekdoginc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tekdoginc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TekDog Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share