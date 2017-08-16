 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


PODS® of Las Vegas Offers Back-to-School Packing & Moving Tips for College Students

Moving and storage company offers moving tips for college students and families
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- That bittersweet time of year is back again as parents and college students begin to prepare for game day – also known as college move-in day. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, approximately 20.5 million students are expected to attend American colleges and universities this year (https://goo.gl/yx9sCq). Whether your college is down the street or across the country, choosing PODS® of Las Vegas as your moving & storage company can help ease the milestone stress.

PODS® of Las Vegas, a moving and storage company, provides helpful tips to make move-in day run smoothly:

·         Do's and Don'ts. Moving to college is an exciting time; don't wait until the last minute to pack and buy needed school supplies. Instead, do make a list of moving necessitiesand begin the packing process as soon as possible. A PODS container can be packed at your home in your time constraints, and moved directly to your student's dorm.

·         Combine & Consolidate. Begin packing by separating the essentials versus the non-essentials. College dorms are small so it's important to weed out any unnecessary items ahead of time and consolidate items that will be moved. A PODS container can be stored over the summer in a PODS climate controlled warehouse, where the container can also be shared by friends and family for easy summer storage.

·         Trash Bags are Lifesavers. PODS boxes and moving equipment will help get a majority of the work done – but small spaces in-between boxes can be used. Trash bags can easily fit in awkward spaces in-between PODS boxes.

·         Tools are a Movers Best Friend. Invest in a tool kit; you never know what might need to get fixed up around the dorm. Tool kits provide much needed assistance in assembling furniture, hanging wall art, and are simply handy to have around.

·         Have Piece of Mind. Moving to college can be stressful, but it can also be exciting. Let PODS® professional, friendly and certified drivers do the driving for you. From moving and storing your college bound possessions, PODS is an innovative way to make the process easier.

"No parent is ever really ready for their child to go off to college," says Mike Smith, Vice President of Operations for PODS® of Las Vegas. "PODS can help parents move in their students with ease and help safely and securely store the items they won't be needing in the meantime."

For more information about renting a PODS container or ordering moving supplies, visit www.pods.com.

About PODS® Enterprises, LLC

PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS® network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 185,000 PODS containers in service.
Source:PODS® Las Vegas
