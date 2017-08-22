News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GEO Jobe Shares 3 Ways Admin Tools for Portal Supports the ArcGIS Administrator
As fall approaches and plans for year end efficiencies approach, we share a few things that Admin Tools for Portal can do to help your organization.
1. VIEW ITEM DEPENDENCIES
Using Admin Tools for Portal's "View Item Dependencies"
From David Hansen, VP Software Development, GEO Jobe, "That right there alone is worth the price of the tools. To put that up front, so you aren't thinking these tools are going to be some crazy price, these 60+ tools are only $500 per year for your ArcGIS Online organization or $1,000 per year for your ArcGIS Enterprise instances. We don't charge you more for more users or usage, it is a flat annual charge to scales with your number of organizations / Portals."
2. ADD DELETE PROTECTION TO ITEMS IN BULK
Ever lay in bed at night and suddenly realize that any admin in your portal could accidentally delete an item that would cause a massive pain / headache / you to lose your job / send you into a never ending spiral of trust issues and self-doubt? The out of the box ArcGIS Online / ArcGIS Enterprise product allows you to enable delete protection ( which is awesome ), what we have done on top of that is created an easy to use interface to filter for the correct content and quickly add delete protection to it. Maybe you want to add delete protection to every item owned by a certain users, every item in a certain group, or even every item with a certain tag.
3. CLONING ITEMS BETWEEN DEVELOPMENT & PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENTS
Do you ever need to move content between two Portals (or from one ArcGIS Enteprise to an ArcGIS Online account)? Well, we can do that too! Admin Tools can create an exact clone of an item and all of it dependencies by moving the item, all its dependencies, and then rewiring them against the new item id's in the target portal. That's right, we solve that problem and we solve it well.
Detailed video demonstrations of these 3 ArcGIS workflows can be found at:
http://www.geo-
For additional information about admin Tools for Portal (An Admin Tools Portal license for your Org begins at just $1000):
http://www.geo-
Admin Tools is available to planners, GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in local government,K-
Admin tools (Portal) on premise - Contact us directly for details
http://www.geo-
About GEO Jobe
GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Contact
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017