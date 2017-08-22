 
News By Tag
* Arcgis
* Mapping
* Government
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

GEO Jobe Shares 3 Ways Admin Tools for Portal Supports the ArcGIS Administrator

As fall approaches and plans for year end efficiencies approach, we share a few things that Admin Tools for Portal can do to help your organization.
 
 
2017-08-22 08_05_20-Admin Tools Portal Landing Pag
2017-08-22 08_05_20-Admin Tools Portal Landing Pag
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Arcgis
* Mapping
* Government

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Features

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Admin Tools (consistently a TOP app in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace) gives the ArcGIS Administrator, and heavy hitter, even more functionality and abilities to perform their job even better. The start of the school year and approaching year-end and fiscal year-end for orgs is a particularly important time to consider Admin Tools. Now that you've migrated or are considering migrating to 10.5+ the timing is ideal!  We're pleased to share this reminder from our VP of Software Development, David Hansen (@dhansen601) 3 Ways Admin Tools for Portal Will Make Your Life Easier

1. VIEW ITEM DEPENDENCIES
Using Admin Tools for Portal's "View Item Dependencies" tool, you can quickly visualize every single web map that uses a certain layer before you take any action. I'll say that again, you can really see the relationships between feature layers / base maps / map services before you change or delete them. This is HUGE and its only available in Admin Tools Pro and Portal.

From David Hansen, VP Software Development, GEO Jobe, "That right there alone is worth the price of the tools. To put that up front, so you aren't thinking these tools are going to be some crazy price, these 60+ tools are only $500 per year for your ArcGIS Online organization or $1,000 per year for your ArcGIS Enterprise instances. We don't charge you more for more users or usage, it is a flat annual charge to scales with your number of organizations / Portals."

2. ADD DELETE PROTECTION TO ITEMS IN BULK
Ever lay in bed at night and suddenly realize that any admin in your portal could accidentally delete an item that would cause a massive pain / headache / you to lose your job / send you into a never ending spiral of trust issues and self-doubt? The out of the box ArcGIS Online / ArcGIS Enterprise product allows you to enable delete protection ( which is awesome ), what we have done on top of that is created an easy to use interface to filter for the correct content and quickly add delete protection to it. Maybe you want to add delete protection to every item owned by a certain users, every item in a certain group, or even every item with a certain tag.

3. CLONING ITEMS BETWEEN DEVELOPMENT & PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENTS
Do you ever need to move content between two Portals (or from one ArcGIS Enteprise to an ArcGIS Online account)? Well, we can do that too! Admin Tools can create an exact clone of an item and all of it dependencies by moving the item, all its dependencies, and then rewiring them against the new item id's in the target portal. That's right, we solve that problem and we solve it well.

Detailed video demonstrations of these 3 ArcGIS workflows can be found at:
http://www.geo-jobe.com/admintooltips/3-ways-admin-tools-...

For additional information about admin Tools for Portal (An Admin Tools Portal license for your Org begins at just $1000):
http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools-portal-landing-page/

Admin Tools is available to planners, GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in local government,K-12 and Higher education, utilities, and facilities management and can be found in the ArcGIS marketplace (free, pro, and Portal versions). See http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools/

Admin tools (Portal) on premise - Contact us directly for details
http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools-portal-landing-page/

About GEO Jobe

GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)  is a geospatial industry leader providing software, services, and cutting edge geospatial solutions. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis

Contact
GEO Jobe
***@geo-jobe.com
End
Source:
Email:***@geo-jobe.com Email Verified
Tags:Arcgis, Mapping, Government
Industry:Government
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017
GEO Jobe News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share