Greenhouse Implements Background Screening Tools Through Verified First
In-house screening tools will significantly improve speed of hiring
Verified First's integration can be completed within minutes at no cost to the user. Once complete, Verified First's portal allow users to request a variety of background screenings on prospective employees. The portal interface is intuitive and designed to encourage users to comply with FCRA and EEOC laws that govern background screenings, making it easier to comply with these important regulations.
"We are passionate about helping our customers improve the speed and efficiency of the hiring process, which is why we're excited to partner with Verified First. After our customers find the right candidate through Greenhouse's platform, they can hire with confidence through Verified First's comprehensive and rapid approach to background screening," said Dane Hurtubise, VP of Platform and Partnerships at Greenhouse.
Greenhouse's vision to improve the recruitment and talent acquisition process also resonated with Verified First's leadership team.
"We've found a kindred spirit in Greenhouse, who clearly understands how improving the speed of the hiring process helps companies acquire top talent. Making background screening available inside their platform will streamline the recruitment process for their clients and allow them to quickly lock down high-quality candidates,"
About Greenhouse
Greenhouse Software designs tools that help companies source, interview, hire and onboard the right talent. Headquartered in New York City with an office in San Francisco, Greenhouse was founded by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. Recognized as the 2017 Best Place to Work in the U.S. by Glassdoor, the Greenhouse team currently works with over 2,000 of the world's most innovative people-driven companies, including Sony, Airbnb, Slack, TIME Inc. and more. To learn more or request a demo, visit greenhouse.io.
About Verified First
Headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, Verified First is the premier background and drug screening company. Our customizable search solutions help companies of all industries validate and verify potential employees. We take pride in our ability to work with organizations of all sizes, and our global reach enables us to solve even the toughest background screening challenges quickly and efficiently.www.VerifiedFirst.com
Contact: Ian Bellais, Director of Business Development, Verified First, LLC. ibellais@verifiedfirst.com, direct: 888-852-8504
