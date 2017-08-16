Country(s)
Industry News
USB Watchdog Timer module WDT with mulit-relay control
WDT218 a unique solution for hardware/software lock-up with a watchdog timer (WDT) USB module connected to multiple response devices.
Single unit price for the Model WDT218 starts at $63.25. Volume discounts available. Delivery is from stock. Full product specifications at http://www.j-
About J-Works,Inc
J-Works, Inc was founded in 1996 developing Industrial Controls Products, in 2002 it introduced its first USB based Industrial control product. Since then it has continued to expand the USB product line supporting innovative solutions for the industrial, test and control marketplaces. All hardware comes with a three-year warranty. "We are a technology company that is very much customer focused, continuing to expand product lines" says Craig Stevens, Marketing Mgr.
J-Works, Inc J-Works full range of products can be found at http://www.j-
Contact
Craig Stevens
***@j-works.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse