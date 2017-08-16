 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

USB Watchdog Timer module WDT with mulit-relay control

WDT218 a unique solution for hardware/software lock-up with a watchdog timer (WDT) USB module connected to multiple response devices.
 
USB Watchdog Timer (WDT) with multi-relay control WDT218
USB Watchdog Timer (WDT) with multi-relay control WDT218
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- -Works is now shipping the WDT218 USB watchdog time modules (WDT).  System lockups may occur due to computer hardware devices, application software or system software. To reduce the risk and possible damage a lockup can cause, there is two possible methods (1) redundancy (2) watchdog timer. Neither method offer 100% protection, but both reduce risk or consequences of failure. Redundancy, a duplication of hardware is very expensive. The WDT218 provides an USB based low cost watchdog timer hardware solution. The module when enabled monitors software reset sent from an application and if not received within a user set time indicates a time out by setting a user programmed pattern to 2 or 5 2 Amp SPDT relays. Each relay can be wired to a unique function in response to a time-out condition.  After an initial setup, all programable values can be stored to on-board Eeprom.  According to Paul Ryan, Applications Support at J-Works  "The user can quickly communicates with the module from any programming or test language that supports USB communications as shown in provided sample applications."
Single unit price for the Model WDT218 starts at $63.25. Volume discounts available. Delivery is from stock. Full product specifications at http://www.j-works.com/wdt218.php
About J-Works,Inc
J-Works, Inc was founded in 1996 developing Industrial Controls Products, in 2002 it introduced its first USB based Industrial control product. Since then it has continued to expand the USB product line supporting innovative solutions for the industrial, test and control marketplaces. All hardware comes with a three-year warranty. "We are a technology company that is very much customer focused, continuing to expand product lines" says Craig Stevens, Marketing Mgr.
J-Works, Inc  J-Works full range of products can be found at http://www.j-works.com'

End
Source:J-Works
Email:***@j-works.com Email Verified
Tags:Usb, Wdt, USB WDT, Watchdog Timer, USB Watchdog Timer, WDT SPDT, WDT mulit-relay, USB Relay
Industry:Computers, Electronics, Engineering, Manufacturing, Technology
Location:Granada Hills - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
J-Works,Inc PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share