USB 1.7 Amp Solid State Relay (SSR) Module

JSB273 USB control for 2ea or 4ea 1.7 Solid State Relay Amp Relays with an easy to use API.
 
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- J-Works, Inc has started shipping the JSB273 series of USB 2.0 Controlled module with 2 or 4 Solid State Relays (SSR). Each solid state relay is rated for 1.7 Amp @ 60 Volts AC or DC. According to Paul Ryan, Applications Support at J-Works, "Solid state relays are composed of semiconductor materials instead of mechanical contacts and have no moving parts that will wear, and no contacts to pit or build up carbon. Switching operations are clean, bounceless and output contact resistance remains constant regardless of amount of use."

Screw type terminal blocks are on the module to provide quick and easy connection to user hardware. Provided software interface includes a Windows driver and a DLL or Class Library API along with samples for other common 3rd party programming languages and operating systems. This small form factor module replaces internal PC-based plug-in cards for use in various test, control, monitor and measurement applications. Complete product specifications available at http://www.j-works.com/jsb273.php.

Single unit price for the 2 relay USB SSR module starts at $80.00 (volume discounts available). Delivery is from stock.

About J-Works, Inc:
J-Works, Inc was founded in 1996 developing a line of Industrial Control Products. In 2002, J-Works introduced the first USB-based industrial control product. Since then the line of USB products has continued to expand. Engineering resources have grown to provide state of the art technology designs including relays, digital IO, counters, WDT, encoders, switches, analog measurement, opto-isolation, ADC, DAC and various other control functions. All of our products are designed in Southern California and manufactured in the USA. "We are a technology company that is very much customer focused," says Craig Stevens, Marketing Mgr. "Many of our standard products start with our customers providing us with their individual design requirements and our diverse design staff makes it a goal to provide a new or modified standard product that meets their needs and still continues to meet the needs of others. All then benefit from the most cost effectively priced module." http://www.j-works.com/index.php

