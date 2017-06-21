Country(s)
New Product USB 2 channel 8Amp SPDT Relay
RSB5182 provides a Single Pole Single Throw (SPDT) 2 channel 8 Amp relay under control of a host computer via USB with user friendly terminal block connector on relay contacts.
About J-Works, Inc:
J-Works, Inc was founded in 1996 developing a line of Industrial Control Products; in 2002 J-Works introduced the first USB-based industrial control product. Since then the line of USB products has continued to expand. All products are designed in Southern California and manufactured in the USA.
"We are a technology company that is very much customer focused," says Craig Stevens, Marketing Mgr. "Many of our standard products start with our customers providing us with their individual design requirements and our diverse design staff makes it a goal to provide a new or modified standard product that meets their needs and still continues to meet the needs of others. All then benefit from the most cost effective priced module." www.j-works.com
Contact
Craig Stevens
***@j-works.com
