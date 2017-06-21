 

New Product USB 2 channel 8Amp SPDT Relay

RSB5182 provides a Single Pole Single Throw (SPDT) 2 channel 8 Amp relay under control of a host computer via USB with user friendly terminal block connector on relay contacts.
 
USB 2 Channel 8Amp Relay Module
USB 2 Channel 8Amp Relay Module
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- J-Works. Inc has start shipping RSB5182 series of single pole, double throw (SPDT) 2 channel 8 Amp relay modules controlled over the USB. The SPDT relay outputs provide host USB control between common line and normally open or closed relay on-board screw type terminals. The relays are rated at 8A @ 250VAC, 30VDC. According to Paul Ryan, Applications Engr at J-Works, "This small form factor low cost module allows users to quickly wire up the SPDT relays for use in various test, control, monitor and measurement applications under control over the USB." Full software API support and samples provided. Complete product specifications @ http://j-works.com/rsb5182.php. Single unit price for the Model RSB5182 starts at $70.50. Delivery is from stock.

About J-Works, Inc:

J-Works, Inc was founded in 1996 developing a line of Industrial Control Products; in 2002 J-Works introduced the first USB-based industrial control product. Since then the line of USB products has continued to expand. All products are designed in Southern California and manufactured in the USA.

"We are a technology company that is very much customer focused," says Craig Stevens, Marketing Mgr. "Many of our standard products start with our customers providing us with their individual design requirements and our diverse design staff makes it a goal to provide a new or modified standard product that meets their needs and still continues to meet the needs of others. All then benefit from the most cost effective priced module." www.j-works.com

