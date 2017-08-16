 
News By Tag
* Silverstone
* HarborChase
* Senior Living
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Silverstone Holds Grand Opening of HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens

HarborChase of Southlake and HarborChase of the Park Cities will follow shortly.
 
 
Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Silverstone
HarborChase
Senior Living

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

DALLAS - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Silverstone Healthcare Company, a Dallas-based owner/developer of high quality senior living communities, recently celebrated the grand opening of HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens. This new 120-unit, Class A, assisted living and memory care community is located at 3000 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens is operated by Harbor Retirement Associates which has extensive experience and an exceptional reputation for providing superior quality, assisted living and memory care services to seniors. Silverstone's financial partner in HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens is a client of L&B Realty Advisors, LLP. HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens construction financing was provided by Texas Capital Bank. Proctor Construction Company served as the contractor while BOKA Powell and Thoma-Holec Design served as architect and interior designer, respectively.

HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens features an elegant living room, library, salon, spa and a state-of-the-art wellness center. The community offers a variety of dining venues including a luxurious dining room, private dining, outdoor dining, an exhibition kitchen and a bistro-coffee bar. Additionally, a lounge provides a place for entertaining or relaxation with fellow residents or visitors. The spacious individual residences are offered in a variety of floor plans. Each HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens resident will have a Personalized Service Plan and will also enjoy a Life Enrichment Program offering more than 20 activities to invigorate their daily lives.

Silverstone's Chairman and CEO Denny Alberts said, "We are delighted to be opening our community in Palm Beach Gardens. We believe HarborChase will be the highest quality community in the marketplace and that we will make a difference in the lives of Palm Beach Gardens seniors. Furthermore, we believe that Harbor Retirement Associates will offer the gold standard in assisted living and memory care services to our residents."

Alberts also said, "Silverstone has recently completed the construction of HarborChase of Southlake and will be opening shortly." He also stated that "Silverstone will complete construction of HarborChase of the Park Cities in December 2017 and will open in the first quarter of 2018. All of Silverstone's developments are 'new generation' communities offering 'best in class' quality, amenities and services."

Harbor Retirement Associates' President and CEO, Tim Smick, said, "We look forward to celebrating senior living with our residents at HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens, as well as the two Texas HarborChase communities in Southlake and the Park Cities, in the near future. We will provide the residents a wonderful, comfortable, safe and secure home. As we focus our energy and efforts on our residents and their families, we will keep their social, emotional and physical well-being foremost in our minds."

# # #

Silverstone Healthcare Company (http://www.silverstonehc.com/) was founded by accomplished real estate professionals with a mission to create a portfolio of the highest quality of assisted living and memory care facilities in America. As of August 2017, Silverstone has seven upscale senior living communities in Texas, Florida and Virginia: 3 completed construction; 3 under construction; and one in pre-development. All will be managed by its operating partner Harbor Retirement Associates which offers the 'gold standard' in assisted living and memory care services for seniors. Significant equity from principals, coupled with substantial commitments from institutional financial partners, ensure Silverstone's solid business foundation.

Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co for Silverstone
***@pharrpr.com
End
Source:Silverstone Healthcare Company
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Silverstone, HarborChase, Senior Living
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
C. Pharr and Co. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share