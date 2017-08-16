News By Tag
Silverstone Holds Grand Opening of HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens
HarborChase of Southlake and HarborChase of the Park Cities will follow shortly.
HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens is operated by Harbor Retirement Associates which has extensive experience and an exceptional reputation for providing superior quality, assisted living and memory care services to seniors. Silverstone's financial partner in HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens is a client of L&B Realty Advisors, LLP. HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens construction financing was provided by Texas Capital Bank. Proctor Construction Company served as the contractor while BOKA Powell and Thoma-Holec Design served as architect and interior designer, respectively.
HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens features an elegant living room, library, salon, spa and a state-of-the-
Silverstone's Chairman and CEO Denny Alberts said, "We are delighted to be opening our community in Palm Beach Gardens. We believe HarborChase will be the highest quality community in the marketplace and that we will make a difference in the lives of Palm Beach Gardens seniors. Furthermore, we believe that Harbor Retirement Associates will offer the gold standard in assisted living and memory care services to our residents."
Alberts also said, "Silverstone has recently completed the construction of HarborChase of Southlake and will be opening shortly." He also stated that "Silverstone will complete construction of HarborChase of the Park Cities in December 2017 and will open in the first quarter of 2018. All of Silverstone's developments are 'new generation' communities offering 'best in class' quality, amenities and services."
Harbor Retirement Associates' President and CEO, Tim Smick, said, "We look forward to celebrating senior living with our residents at HarborChase of Palm Beach Gardens, as well as the two Texas HarborChase communities in Southlake and the Park Cities, in the near future. We will provide the residents a wonderful, comfortable, safe and secure home. As we focus our energy and efforts on our residents and their families, we will keep their social, emotional and physical well-being foremost in our minds."
